VA processes more claims in a single year than ever before
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has processed more disability benefits compensation & pension ratings claims in a single year than ever before.
In fiscal year 2024, VA processed a total of 2,517,519 ratings claims, and this year the department reached an all-time high of 2,524,115 ratings claims issued Aug. 8 — nearly two months before the end of FY25.
The milestone is the latest in a string of noteworthy VA claims processing achievements. Since President Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20, the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits has dropped by more than 37%, after rising 24% during the Biden Administration.
In July, VA completed more than 300,000 ratings claims in a single month for the first time ever. VA is processing claims faster in FY25 than in FY24, completing them 17.8% faster even as receipts are 10% higher than this time last year.
“Under President Trump, VA is making major improvements to better serve Veterans, and this announcement underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We look forward to implementing more reforms to increase customer service and convenience for those we are charged with serving.”
Other highlights of VA’s accomplishments during the second Trump Administration include:
- VA has opened 16 new health care clinics around the country.
- Since Jan. 20, VA has offered Veterans nearly 1 million appointments outside of normal operating hours.
- These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA is spending an additional $800 million on infrastructure improvements to ensure VA facilities provide safe and effective patient care.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits, after serious problems during the Biden Administration.
- VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system, after the program was nearly dormant for almost two years under the Biden Administration.
- VA partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify and recover $106 million in duplicate billing.
- VA is phasing out treatment for gender dysphoria. Frankly, this commonsense reform should have been done years ago, but only President Trump and Secretary Collins had the courage to do it.
- VA ended DEI at the department, reversing the divisive Biden-era policies and stopping more than $14 million in DEI spending.
- VA has brought tens of thousands of VA employees back to the office, where VA can work better as a team to serve Veterans.
VA encourages all Veterans to visit VA.gov to learn more and apply for the care and benefits they have earned.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.