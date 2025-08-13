VA processes more claims in a single year than ever before

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it has processed more disability benefits compensation & pension ratings claims in a single year than ever before.

In fiscal year 2024, VA processed a total of 2,517,519 ratings claims, and this year the department reached an all-time high of 2,524,115 ratings claims issued Aug. 8 — nearly two months before the end of FY25.

The milestone is the latest in a string of noteworthy VA claims processing achievements. Since President Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20, the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits has dropped by more than 37%, after rising 24% during the Biden Administration.

In July, VA completed more than 300,000 ratings claims in a single month for the first time ever. VA is processing claims faster in FY25 than in FY24, completing them 17.8% faster even as receipts are 10% higher than this time last year.

“Under President Trump, VA is making major improvements to better serve Veterans, and this announcement underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We look forward to implementing more reforms to increase customer service and convenience for those we are charged with serving.”

Other highlights of VA’s accomplishments during the second Trump Administration include:

VA encourages all Veterans to visit VA.gov to learn more and apply for the care and benefits they have earned.