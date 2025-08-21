Stuart Piltch

Stuart Piltch Launches National Fund to Support U.S. Veterans Advancing in Tech and Entrepreneurship” — Stuart Piltch

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stuart Piltch Fund for Veterans is now accepting applications from U.S. military veterans seeking to advance their education and careers in high-demand, forward-facing industries such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and entrepreneurship. Spearheaded by Stuart Piltch , a renowned technology strategist and longtime advocate for service members, the initiative reflects his commitment to creating pathways for veterans to contribute meaningfully to the future of innovation.This national fund is not limited by geographic boundaries and invites applications from all eligible U.S. veterans enrolled—or planning to enroll—in undergraduate degree programs or certification courses in the specified fields. The application deadline is November 15, 2025, with the recipient announcement scheduled for December 15, 2025.Stuart Piltch, founder of the fund, brings decades of experience across the technology, national security, and healthcare analytics sectors. Known for his forward-thinking approach to complex systems, Stuart Piltch has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic innovation in both the public and private spheres. His involvement in launching this fund builds upon a legacy of service, insight, and dedication to supporting those who have served the nation.To be considered for the Stuart Piltch Fund for Veterans , applicants must:• Be a U.S. military veteran with documented proof of service• Be currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an academic or certification program focused on cybersecurity, AI, ML, or entrepreneurship• Demonstrate a passion for innovation and technology• Show a clear commitment to contributing to the advancement of their chosen field• Submit a well-crafted essay (up to 750 words) in response to the fund’s designated promptStuart Piltch has long understood the untapped potential veterans bring to emerging technology sectors. Through this initiative, he aims to ensure that military service members transitioning to civilian careers receive the support they need to thrive in environments that demand resilience, intelligence, and leadership—qualities veterans inherently possess.By launching the Stuart Piltch Fund for Veterans, Stuart Piltch hopes to bridge the gap between military service and technological impact, facilitating a smoother transition for veterans while strengthening the future of the tech ecosystem. His career, from founding Cambridge Advisory Group to co-founding the healthcare analytics platform Certilytics, reflects his belief in aligning data, theory, and mission to drive long-term change.In addition to his professional achievements, Stuart Piltch has demonstrated a deep commitment to philanthropy and community-building, with active involvement in organizations like the Mildred’s Dream Foundation. This fund represents another avenue through which he channels his expertise toward meaningful, real-world outcomes.The Stuart Piltch Fund for Veterans stands as a testament to Stuart Piltch’s vision of a future where veterans are not only recognized for their service but also equipped to lead in critical, innovation-driven industries.For full eligibility details and application instructions, prospective applicants can visit the official fund page linked below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.