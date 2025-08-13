Author Reflects On Over 30 Years Of Mountaineering Experience In A Collection Of Narrative Poems

Alan V. Goldman’s “Reflections on Mountaineering” expounds on life’s lessons through the lens of climbing.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “Reflections on Mountaineering: A Journey Through Life as Experienced in the Mountains (FIFTH EDITION, Revised and Expanded) with Addendum”, author Alan V. Goldman presents an extensive exploration of existence through 148 narrative-style poems, combining rhymed verse, prose, and blank verse. The Author’s poetry encapsulates the insights Goldman gained from over three decades of climbing, revealing how the moral dilemmas faced in the mountains mirror those encountered in everyday life.Furthermore, the poems constitute a meditation on reality, drawing parallels between the challenges of mountaineering and broader life experiences. The Author’s work explores the emotions of awe and wonder, fear, the allure of intimidating peaks, and the impact of the random nature of apparent “luck”. Goldman invites readers to discover the “hidden truths” that climbers often face, emphasizing how the act of climbing imparts meaning to the mountains themselves.The poems address a variety of topics, including confronting challenges, the perception of time in the mountains, and the climber’s awareness in the face of nature’s majesty. Goldman’s reflections reveal the emotional landscape of striving for success while grappling with the prospect of defeat. Through this collection, Goldman examines the existential concept, as manifested in climbing, of “creating something out of nothing,” as well as the psychology of being “in the zone,” and the quest for the “Freedom of the Hills.”Alan V. Goldman is a graduate of Horace Mann School, Harvard College, and Harvard Law School, and was elected a member of “The Phi Beta Kappa Society”. He. worked in a prestigious law firm before wholly dedicating himself to mountaineering. He began composing this book after turning 61, motivated by a desire to share his experiences and insights with future climbers. His writing encourages readers to reflect on the balance between objective and subjective risks that are inherent in mountaineering, and also in the pursuit of spiritual enlightenment.“Reflections on Mountaineering” is a compelling collection for both mountaineers and all persons seeking deeper meaning in their lives.For more information about Alan V. Goldman and his work, please visit his website, https://www.mountainreflections.art/home , click the links below, or purchase “Reflections on Mountaineering” on Amazon Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/574jpsuv Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mrx5k6tf YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/dhsy6xzm About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

