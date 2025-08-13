Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 52.7 Billion by 2035 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market to grow from US$ 11.8 Bn in 2024 to US$ 52.7 Bn by 2035, at a strong CAGR of 14.4%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices market was valued at US$ 11.8 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 52.7 Billion by the end of the forecast period, according to the latest report by Transparency Market Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of telehealth, rising burden of chronic diseases, and supportive government healthcare reforms are key factors fueling the market expansion.Analysts’ ViewpointThe remote patient monitoring devices market is witnessing rapid adoption, driven by the need for improved healthcare delivery models that reduce on-site visits while enabling continuous care. RPM devices allow clinicians to monitor patients’ vital signs and health parameters remotely, enabling early diagnosis and timely intervention—an approach that gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic.Advances in wearable technology, integration with smartphone health apps, and enhanced connectivity are making RPM devices more accessible to patients and healthcare providers alike. Government incentives and rising investments in healthcare IT infrastructure are further accelerating their adoption, particularly among aging populations with high chronic disease prevalence.Request for Detailed Sample Report Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=401 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market IntroductionRemote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology involves the use of devices and software to collect and transmit patient health data from outside traditional care settings. This includes tracking key parameters such as blood glucose, heart rate, and blood pressure through smartwatches, disposable sensors, and other connected devices.RPM solutions support preventive care strategies, improve patient compliance, and reduce hospital readmissions. They also enable healthcare systems to manage larger patient populations effectively, while delivering personalized care at lower costs.Key Market DriversGrowing Disease Burden among the Geriatric PopulationThe global rise in elderly populations is increasing the prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and arthritis. RPM devices enable continuous monitoring and management of these conditions, leading to better patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.Government Support and Healthcare ReformPolicy initiatives—such as U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reimbursement programs—are encouraging the use of RPM technologies in clinical practice. Government investments in rural healthcare infrastructure, combined with efforts to boost digital health literacy, are expanding access to RPM solutions.Segment InsightsBlood Glucose Monitoring Leading the MarketIn 2024, blood glucose monitors held the largest share of the RPM devices market. Rising diabetes prevalence and the need for continuous monitoring have fueled demand for cloud-connected devices and smartphone-integrated solutions. These systems facilitate real-time data sharing between patients and clinicians, enabling proactive intervention and better disease control.Regional OutlookNorth America Dominates the MarketNorth America remains the largest market for RPM devices, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong telehealth adoption rates, and favorable reimbursement policies. The U.S., in particular, is driving innovation and integration of RPM solutions to manage chronic diseases, reduce costs, and enhance patient outcomes.Competitive LandscapeLeading players in the global remote patient monitoring devices market are focusing on technological innovation, product diversification, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their positions.Key companies include:Omron CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Welch AllynAbbottBoston Scientific CorporationMedtronicJohnson & JohnsonBiotronikMasimoNihon Kohden CorporationShenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.MIR – Medical International ResearchCareSimple IncRecent DevelopmentsJanuary 2025 – Medtronic received U.S. FDA approval for MyCareLink Smart Monitor, the world’s first app-based remote monitoring system for pacemaker patients.April 2024 – OMRON Healthcare, Inc. acquired Luscii healthtech B.V. to expand its integrated care solutions, supporting its “Going for Zero” vision to reduce cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events.Frequently Asked Questions1.How big was the global remote patient monitoring devices market in 2024?- It was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2024.2.What is the projected size of the remote patient monitoring devices market by 2035?- It is projected to cross US$ 52.7 Bn by the end of 2035.3.What are the factors driving the remote patient monitoring devices market?- Growing disease burden among the geriatric population and government support and healthcare reform.4.What is the remote patient monitoring devices industry expected to grow during the forecast period?- It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2035.5.Which region is expected to dominate the remote patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period?- North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2025 to 2035.6.Who are the prominent remote patient monitoring devices providers?-Omron Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Welch Allyn, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik, Masimo, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., MIR – Medical International Research, CareSimple Inc, and Others.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Wireless Fetal Monitoring Systems Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wireless-fetal-monitoring-systems-market.html Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wearable-heart-monitoring-devices-market.html Vital Signs Monitoring Systems Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vital-signs-monitoring-market.html U.S. Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-ambulatory-cardiac-monitoring-devices-market.html Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transplant-drug-monitoring-assay-market.html Temperature Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/temperature-monitoring-devices-market.html Radiation Monitoring and Dosimeter Badges Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/radiation-monitoring-dosimeter-badges-market.html Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/patient-monitoring-ultrasound-devices-display-market.html Non-invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/noninvasive-blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market.html Neurology Patient Monitoring Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurology-patient-monitoring-market.html Neurology Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neurology-diagnostic-and-monitoring-devices-market.html Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/multi-parameter-patient-monitoring-equipment.html Mobile Heart Monitoring Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-heart-monitoring-market.html mHealth Monitoring Diagnostic Medical Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mHealth-monitoring-diagnostic-medical-devices.html Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market- https://admin.transparencymarketresearch.com/preview/report_detail1?rep_id=86730 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hemodynamic-monitoring-systems-market.html Handheld Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/handheld-multi-parameter-monitoring-devices-market.html Fetal Monitoring Systems Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fetal-monitoring-systems-market.html Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market.html Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/depth-of-anesthesia-monitoring-devices-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants uses proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.