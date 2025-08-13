Long-lasting, budget-smart tributes with nationwide shipping; recent order fulfilled for Fort Sill, Oklahoma in matching colors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peoria Florist (est. 1984) today announced the launch of its Custom Artificial Funeral Wreath line, designed for public officials, campaigns, veterans’ organizations, municipalities, and military units seeking dignified, consistent, and cost-effective memorial tributes. The new offerings pair premium, photo-realistic florals with durable construction to withstand transport, public display, and weather—delivering the look of fresh flowers without the recurring cost.“Public remembrance deserves beauty, reliability, and fiscal stewardship,” said Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist. “Our artificial wreaths hold their shape and color through heat, travel, and time—so agencies and campaigns can honor service and sacrifice while staying on budget.”Peoria Florist recently fulfilled an order for Fort Sill , Oklahoma, shipping a custom wreath in requested matching colors to support a unit ceremony. The project highlights the company’s ability to color-match service branches, municipal seals, and campaign palettes while meeting tight timelines and shipping requirements. (Reference to Fort Sill is for factual illustration and does not imply endorsement.)Key Features & BenefitsCustom Color Matching & Sizing – Coordinate with agency, service branch, municipal, or campaign colors and logos.Cost Savings vs. Fresh Flowers – Reusable designs reduce replacement frequency and logistics spend.Event-Ready Durability – Premium materials resist heat, wind, and handling for outdoor ceremonies and motorcades.Nationwide Shipping – Protective packaging and trackable delivery to bases, capitols, cemeteries, and venues across the U.S.Professional Presentation – Options for easels, ribbons, unit seals, and message banners for Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Peace Officer Memorial events, Gold Star ceremonies, inaugurals, and campaign observances.Procurement & Partnering Capability Statement Peoria Florist is procurement-ready for government primes and public entities.UEI: F2DSUB8DNYJ1Small Business: SBANAICS: 453110 (Florists), 339999 (All Other Misc. Manufacturing), 424930 (Florists’ Supplies Wholesalers)About Peoria FloristFounded in 1984, Peoria Florist is an Arizona-based floral company specializing in premium fresh and artificial designs for public ceremonies, military traditions, civic events, and private occasions. The firm combines craftsmanship with reliable logistics to support dignified tributes nationwide.Media & Orders:Peoria Florist • peoriaflorist.com • (623) 444-2985Press/Procurement: Anthem PleasantPhotos of recent work and spec sheets available upon request.

