Sarah Clayton Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Flip the Script' Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script”, co-authored by Sarah Clayton alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon’s Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Sarah’s chapter, "The Bridge to Global Empathy." Sarah explores how cycles of trauma, violence, and apathy are passed down—and how empathy, when intentionally practiced, can disrupt those cycles and spark transformation across individuals, communities, and global systems.

Meet Sarah Clayton:

Sarah Clayton is redefining how empathy can shape systems, leadership, and communities. As founder of The Global Empathy Project, she develops trauma-informed programs that disrupt cycles of violence and disconnection through storytelling, education, and immersive experience.

Since 2021, Sarah’s work has impacted communities across Zambia, South Africa, and beyond.

From emotional literacy programs in schools to wildlife conservation experiences that connect youth to nature, her initiatives translate empathy into action. These community-centered programs help shift inherited trauma and foster healing in both individuals and systems.

Sarah is also the CEO of Clayton Technologies, a leading technology infrastructure firm delivering high-performance solutions across a wide range of sectors. The company specializes in smart building automation and control, life-safety, security, and energy management systems — and under her leadership, has expanded beyond Africa to establish a growing presence in the Middle East and Europe.

With a background in emotional intelligence, ethical storytelling, and systems thinking, Sarah has become a global voice for scalable empathy. Her insights have been featured in international publications and media platforms, where she shares practical strategies for embedding empathy into leadership, education, and how we design for both human-to-human, and human-animal connection.

Whether guiding tech teams or facilitating healing conversations in rural communities, Sarah leads with intention and emotional clarity. Her work is grounded in the belief that empathy is not just a value—but a tool for social innovation and structural change.

When she’s not working, Sarah finds joy in nature and quiet moments with Phoebe, the rescue dog who helped inspire her mission.

Learn more:

www.globalempathy.org

www.claytontechnologies.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sarah-clayton-22319630

Instagram: @sarahlovesafrica

To order your copy of “Flip the Script” please visit HERE.

