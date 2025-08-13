Award-Winning Author Stephen Eoannou Releases Third Novel 'After Pearl' Featuring Private Investigator Nicholas Bishop

Stephen G. Eoannou

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo-based author Stephen G. Eoannou has recently released his third novel, "After Pearl," a neo-noir mystery that introduces private investigator Nicholas Bishop and his one-eyed dog Jake. The novel, which was a 2022 Claymore Award finalist, was published by SFWP.

"After Pearl" marks Eoannou's entry into the mystery genre following the success of his previous works. His debut novel "Rook," a Silver Falchion finalist, told the true story of bank robber Al Nussbaum. His second novel, "Yesteryear," which explores the creation of The Lone Ranger by radio playwright Fran Striker, earned multiple accolades including the 2021 International Eyelands Award for Best Historical Novel, The Firebird Book Award for Biographical Fiction, and BookFest's 2024 Fictional Biography Award.

The Nicholas Bishop Mystery Series will continue with "The Falling Woman," scheduled for publication in 2027 by SFWP. This marks Eoannou's ongoing partnership with SFWP, which also published his short-story collection "Muscle Cars," a Literary Awards Program Winner.

Eoannou's diverse literary career spans multiple genres and formats. His short story "Swimming Naked" from the "Muscle Cars" collection received an Honor Certificate from The Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, while "Slip Kid" from the same collection won Best Short Screenplay at the 36th Denver Film Festival.

The author holds a BA in Communication from SUNY Buffalo, an MA in English from Miami University, and an MFA from Queens University of Charlotte. As a first-generation Greek-American writer, Eoannou draws from his Buffalo roots in crafting his narratives.

About Stephen G. Eoannou

