Sherweb Pairs Technology with Expert Guidance So MSPs Don’t Navigate Cybersecurity Alone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the technology and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, has introduced its strategic approach to cybersecurity, empowering nearly 8,000 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to deliver customized, scalable security programs to more than 100,000 businesses. As part of its growing investment in cybersecurity, Sherweb has expanded its curated portfolio of offerings to equip MSPs with the tools to detect and respond to threats in real time. These solutions are paired with expert guidance, so MSPs—regardless of their level of security expertise—can build security programs tailored to the size, industry and risk profile of the companies they serve. This guidance-first model enables MSPs to protect companies’ revenue and reputation without adding complexity.

MSPs are on the front lines of cybersecurity as they protect sensitive data, respond to threats in real-time and build organization-wide cyber awareness. As new threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, MSPs are under increased pressure to keep their clients secure and running without disruption. Meeting these demands requires security systems that seamlessly work together, respond quickly and support the unique needs of every business. For many MSPs, the biggest challenge is knowing where to start and identifying a clear cybersecurity framework.

Sherweb solves this challenge by offering MSPs a guided, strategic path to build and scale their cybersecurity programs through:



Curated Security Solutions

Sherweb enables MSPs to identify the right security tools for their needs—without overcomplicating their tech stack. The company’s portfolio of security solutions follows two clear, scalable tracks: foundational tools that address everyday threats and compliance needs; and advanced solutions for MSPs supporting regulated clients or requiring enhanced protection. This flexible framework lets MSPs start at any level and grow at a pace aligned with their team, clients and budget.

Sherweb has carefully selected its solutions to align with MSPs’ maturity and preferred security path, while also solving for specific challenges their clients face. Its portfolio of solutions include core offerings like SentinelOne, Acronis, Proofpoint, Veeam, Check Point; emerging vendors like usecure, DefensX and Ironscales; and its proprietary Microsoft 365 security product Office Protect.



Tailored Recommendations for Every MSP

Beyond tools, Sherweb’s cybersecurity approach evaluates services, client profiles and internal workflows to strengthen MSPs’ security offerings. Sherweb conducts assessments on everything from what technology MSPs are already using to who their current clients are, to help them identify gaps. From there, Sherweb’s in-house security professionals provide realistic, actionable plans that address the specific needs of MSPs and are informed by industry standards and best practices.

“Sherweb makes it easier to stay ahead of evolving threats while delivering what our clients expect,” said Jason Makevich, CEO of Greenlight Cyber. “Their portfolio covers everything we need, and when we’re working through an edge case or just want to talk strategy, their team is quick to engage. It’s rare to find a vendor that brings this level of commitment and collaboration. Sherweb consistently shows up like a true partner.”



Cybersecurity Community Built for MSPs

As part of its guidance-first approach, Sherweb has launched the CyberMSP Community, its cybersecurity-focused online network. Created and supported by Sherweb, the community is built exclusively for MSPs that help partners grow their cybersecurity practices through collaboration, knowledge sharing and expert guidance. Through the CyberMSP Community, MSP professionals can connect to solve cybersecurity challenges, share best practices and access trusted insights from peer discussions, curated threat intelligence and direct support from cybersecurity experts.

“SMBs count on their MSPs to manage security so they can focus on running and scaling their business—but it’s not just about having the right tools,” said Roddy Bergeron, Cybersecurity Technical Fellow at Sherweb. “MSPs need to implement security programs that uncover risk in a business, align with their clients’ business objectives and help minimize the impact of an incident. With cyber threats growing more complex, we work side by side with MSPs to build responsive, customized programs that might otherwise seem out of reach, so they can protect what matters most to their clients.”

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

