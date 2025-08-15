Fibroid Fighters: 'Your Health In Full Bloom' NY Event Celebrates Medical Advances for Comprehensive Health and Wellness

United in their mission to empower women with fibroids, these celebrity advocates embody the spirit of the "Your Health in Full Bloom" event. Pictured (L-R): Kym Lee, Toya Johnson, Shay Johnson, Cara Maria Sorbello, Cynthia Bailey, Ella Destiny, and Malorie Bailey. Grammy-nominated LaTocha of Xscape electrifies the crowd with a powerful R&B performance, bringing a celebratory energy to the Fibroid Fighters' event. Members of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., pose for a picture at the event's photo booth.

Event brings together nearly 500 attendees, health experts, and advocates, creating a supportive community for education, empowerment, entertainment and fun.

Being on the 'She Matters' panel was powerful. When women share their truth, they find the courage to reclaim their health. This event shows the incredible power of a supportive community.” — Cynthia Bailey, actress, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta".

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation recently held its annual "Your Health in Full Bloom" wellness event in New York City. This year, the event has grown in recognition, serving as a vibrant platform for education and empowerment, bringing together health experts, medical innovators, and celebrity advocates to celebrate a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. The event highlighted how medical advancements for chronic healthcare conditions can provide new, less-invasive treatment options, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more unrestricted lives.

The evening kicked off with a groundbreaking discussion, “Revolutionizing Medicine: Minimally Invasive Procedures,” moderated by Steve Delusant, NY Region President of iHeart Media. The discussion highlighted the shift away from traditional surgery, which has been transformed by successful, minimally invasive treatments for chronic conditions such as uterine fibroids, prostate issues, vein disease, hemorrhoids and chronic knee pain. The benefits of these nonsurgical treatments, which include less pain, a faster recovery, and outpatient care, are moving medicine toward a more patient-centered approach.

The vital connection between treating chronic conditions and overall well-being was a central theme explored through two distinct panels. The "She Matters" panel was more than a conversation; it was a testament to the power of shared experience. Moderated by "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" actress Cynthia Bailey, health advocate Kym Lee, and Interventional Radiologist Dr. Jacob White, the discussion brought together celebrity advocates Shay Johnson, Toya Johnson, and Cara Maria Sorbello to discuss the physical and emotional weight of living with fibroids. The panel delivered a singular message of hope and healing: when women come together to speak their truth, they transform their health journeys into wisdom and give others the courage to reclaim their health and their lives.

The “More Than Skin Deep: The Mental Weight of Physical Health” panel, moderated by ABC7 WABC news anchor Sandra Bookman, addressed the vital connection between physical and mental well-being. The discussion featured insights from spiritual leader Pastor Dante King, licensed clinical social worker Katiuscia Gray, and psychotherapist and mental health speaker Amanda Fludd.

The panelists shared powerful perspectives on the emotional toll of chronic illness. Pastor King, drawing from his experience with his own health issues with PBH (enlarged prostate) and his wife’s fibroid crisis, emphasized the importance of men speaking up about their struggles. Medical experts advocated for doctors to better recognize the emotional pain patients often face. The conversation underscored that true wellness requires open dialogue and supportive communities where individuals can share their health journeys without shame.

The event also paid tribute to exceptional leaders in the field with presentations of the prestigious Flora Award for Excellence. Cynthia Bailey was honored for her powerful advocacy, inspiring women to find their voice and reclaim their health by sharing their personal journeys. Dr. Aaron Shiloh, FSIR, Medical Director of USA Fibroid Centers, received an award for his exceptional commitment to patient care, listening to patients, acknowledging their symptoms, and empowering them to find the best treatment options. Healthcare advocate Ella Destiny was recognized for her dedication to empowering women to advocate for their health through her sharing her personal battles with fibroids and a brain aneurysm.

The evening culminated in a VIP reception that included inspiring performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter LaTocha of Xscape and acclaimed singer-songwriter Tweet. Best known for her hit, "Oops (Oh My)", Tweet also shared her fibroid journey during her performance, emphasizing the importance of advocacy and raising awareness. The “Your Health In Full Bloom” was made possible through the generous support of sponsors.

Attended by nearly 500 people, the event fostered a supportive community that empowered individuals to share their stories and make informed decisions about their health.

For more information about Fibroid Fighters, visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.

About Fibroid Fighters Foundation: The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about uterine fibroids and providing educational resources for women to make informed decisions about their health.

