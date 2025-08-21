Submit Release
Steven DeBonis Named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2025

This recognition is not just about my work. It’s about the incredible team I have the privilege to work with every day, and the clients who trust us during some of the most challenging times.”
— Steven DeBonis
BUCKS COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordisco & Saile is pleased to announce that attorney Steven DeBonis has been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America list for 2025. This prestigious recognition honors early to mid-career attorneys who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence in private practice.

Selected entirely through peer review, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch highlights attorneys who are highly respected by their colleagues for their integrity, skill, and commitment to the legal profession.

“Steven’s inclusion on this list is a testament to his exceptional legal ability and tireless dedication to our clients,” said Michael Saile, Jr. , Managing Partner at Cordisco & Saile. “His passion for justice and commitment to serving those who have been injured make him an invaluable member of our team.”

DeBonis focuses his practice on personal injury law, representing individuals and families whose lives have been affected by serious accidents. His work reflects Cordisco & Saile’s mission to never stop fighting for injury victims and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by my peers among the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for 2025,” said DeBonis. “This recognition is not just about my work. It’s about the incredible team I have the privilege to work with every day, and the clients who trust us during some of the most challenging times of their lives. I am grateful for my colleagues’ collaboration and our clients’ faith in us as we fight to achieve justice on their behalf.”

About Cordisco & Saile

Cordisco & Saile is a Pennsylvania-based personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for accident victims and their families. With a team of experienced trial attorneys, the firm handles a wide range of cases, from motor vehicle accidents to premises liability and medical malpractice, always with the goal of securing fair and just compensation for clients.

