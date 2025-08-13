North West Legislature holds joint oversight meeting with Provincial Treasury, 14 Aug

North West Legislature Joint Portfolio Committees of Economic Development and Finance to Meet Provincial Treasury over Status and Financial Stability of NW Parks and Tourism Board, NW Development Corporation and NW Gambling Board

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism Chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou and Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will hold a joint oversight meeting with the Provincial Treasury over the status, financial stability and revenue collection matters of the North West Gambling Board, North West Development Corporation and North West Parks and Tourism Board.

The meeting are scheduled as follows:

Date : Thursday, 14 August 2025

Time : 08h00-11h00

Venue : NWPL Auditorium

Members of the Media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

#GovZAupdates

