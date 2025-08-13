Commercial Janitorial Equipment Market 2025 : Why You Should Invest In This Market ?

By country, the U.S. generated the highest revenue in the commercial janitorial equipment market in 2021

The commercial janitorial equipment market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Commercial Janitorial Equipment Market ," The commercial janitorial equipment market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.Commercial janitorial equipment includes cleaning equipment such as floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, duct cleaners, air blowers, escalator cleaners, and others. With the increase in commercial spaces and corporate offices in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, the demand for commercial janitorial equipment is increasing. There are different types of commercial janitorial equipment offered by manufacturers for different end-use industries.Economic growth of developing countries, as well as developed countries, is leading to the development of infrastructure and a rise in building activities, which is expected to drive the commercial janitorial cleaning equipment market. An increase in the number of buildings and the need to keep office spaces clean is anticipated to drive the demand for janitorial services and equipment. In addition, the rise in the construction of residential properties globally owing to various macro-level factors, such as rapid urbanization, government subsidies, interest rates, and others, is expected to drive the growth of the commercial janitorial equipment industry.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47732 The rapid increase in the number of third-party distributors and online retailers in developing economies has enabled easier availability of commercial janitorial equipment, as these distribution channels help to increase sales of janitorial equipment. An increase in urbanization is expected to boost the growth of the commercial sector, which, in turn, generates commercial janitorial equipment market demand.Manufacturers are modifying their marketing and branding approaches for their goods in order to boost sales in various nations. Manufacturers have implemented cutting-edge tactics to boost sales of janitorial equipment such as floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, duct cleaners, air blowers, and others including the introduction of new products with innovative technology and features. A common tactic used by manufacturers to draw in more consumers is the production of energy-efficient with value-added features. This aids in boosting the revenue of businesses engaged in this sector. Collectively, all these strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the commercial janitorial equipment market.According to the market analysis, the global commercial janitorial equipment market is segmented into type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into floor scrubbers, tile and grout cleaners, vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, duct cleaners, air blowers, escalator cleaners, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into HoReCa, government institutes, shopping centers, corporates centers, hospitals and research laboratories, convection centers, and others.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47258 By distribution channel, the market is divided into B2B, third party distribution, e-commerce, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Some of the key players profiled in the commercial janitorial equipment market analysis include Amano Corporation, Ashbys Cleaning Equipment, Bayersan Ltd, Betco, Boss Cleaning Equipment Company, Charnock Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Comac, Diversey Inc., DULEVO INTERNATIONAL S.P.A., Hako GmbH, Jon-Don, LLC, Kärcher, Roots Multiclean LTD, Tennant Company, and TRUVOX.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ec5fe17750d8958122793e5edf64559d Key findings of the studyBased on the type, the duct cleaners segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6%, in revenue terms, during the forecast periodBased on end user, the government institutes segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8%, in revenue terms, during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2%, in revenue terms, during the forecast periodBy country, the U.S. generated the highest revenue in the commercial janitorial equipment market in 2021By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Waterless Cosmetic Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waterless-cosmetic-market-A16860 Bamboo Toothbrush Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bamboo-toothbrush-market-A11176 Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market :-Instant Water Heater Market :-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.