Now Hiring! TBI Announces Criminal Intelligence Analyst Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 DRUG INVESTIGATION DIVISION MEMPHIS 1 VACANCY

Job Duties:

Analyzes data or information and understands how to gather and collate information regarding drug activity, gangs, criminal activity, human trafficking, and/or other key domestic and/or international threats. Assesses the accuracy and credibility of information received. Learns to systematically examine and evaluate information received for strategic, operational, and tactical purposes. Completes special projects as requested and serves as a liaison between the agency and the public, persons in other state departments and divisions, law enforcement officials, government representatives, and entities outside the organization to provide general understanding of operations, public safety, and threat-related information. Responsible for gathering statistical information from federal, state, and local data resources regarding criminal drug offenses and researches and stays abreast of current drug trends.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: A Bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience as an Intelligence Analyst at TBI can be substituted for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,517-$6,758

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 70262. This position will remain posted from August 13, 2025 – August 19, 2025 for five (5) business days.