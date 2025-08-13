Roofing Expert Nathan Strotheide Shares Post-Storm Roof Inspection Tips in HelloNation Magazine

Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing and Remodeling

What should homeowners do after a storm to protect their roofs from hidden damage?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should homeowners do after a storm to protect their roofs from hidden damage? In a feature article for HelloNation , Nathan Strotheide of Anchored Roofing and Remodeling in Grand Rapids, Michigan, offers a practical guide for assessing roof health from the ground up. His advice helps homeowners take proactive steps after heavy rain, hail, or high winds to spot early signs of damage and prevent costly repairs down the road.Roof damage isn’t always obvious, and the most serious issues often go unnoticed until water has already made its way inside. Strotheide emphasizes that homeowners don’t need to climb a ladder to check for problems — a simple walk around the property can reveal critical signs. Missing, cracked, or lifted shingles can expose the roof to water infiltration, particularly around vulnerable areas like chimneys, vents, and skylights.Gutters and downspouts are another important checkpoint. If they’re filled with granules from asphalt shingles, it could be a sign that the roof surface has deteriorated under the stress of the storm. Granule loss compromises the shingles' ability to protect against UV rays and moisture, leaving the home more exposed to long-term weathering.Strotheide advises walking the perimeter of the property to look for fallen roofing materials, such as shingles or flashing. Inside the home, any new ceiling stains, damp areas, or musty smells — especially in the attic — can indicate a roof leak that hasn’t yet become visibly obvious. Early detection of these signs allows homeowners to act before the problem worsens.Taking photos of any visible damage is a crucial step. Documentation can support an insurance claim and provide helpful references for contractors if a professional inspection is needed. Strotheide notes that even if the damage seems minor, having visual proof can simplify the repair process and help avoid disputes with insurers.A post-storm action plan doesn’t require special equipment or technical knowledge. It starts with observation and a willingness to follow up. Strotheide encourages homeowners to learn what to look for after a weather event, so they can respond quickly, protect their property, and preserve peace of mind.The article, Storm Ready: What to Look for After the Weather Clears , provides expert guidance from Nathan Strotheide to help homeowners feel more prepared and empowered after a storm. It emphasizes that damage prevention continues even after the skies are clear — and that timely awareness is often the best defense.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

