Kitchen Guard Expands to Florida with New Tampa-Lakeland Location, Led by Local Entrepreneur Samir Mouttaki

Local brings vital fire safety services to Central Florida helping restaurants and commercial kitchens stay compliant, protected, and open for business

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the nation’s fastest-growing premier commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire safety company, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchised location in the Tampa-Lakeland corridor. The franchise is owned and operated by seasoned business leader Samir Mouttaki, who brings a deep-rooted commitment to safety, operational excellence, and local community engagement.

Born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco and a University of South Florida Alum, Samir spent more than two decades managing manufacturing operations before transitioning into entrepreneurship. After relocating multiple times with his family across the US and Europe, he ultimately chose to come back home to Tampa—a decision inspired by family ties and a desire to give back to the community he’s been part of for the past 27 years.

“Kitchen Guard represents the perfect intersection of my passions—safety, service, and scalable business,” said Samir. “As someone who understands the importance of preventative maintenance and operational integrity, I saw the clear value Kitchen Guard brings to commercial kitchens throughout Central Florida.”

With Tampa’s thriving food and hospitality scene, the need for consistent, code-compliant fire safety solutions is on the rise. Local fire marshals regularly cite hood and exhaust system violations as leading causes of kitchen closures—problems Kitchen Guard is designed to prevent.

For example, in July of 2024, a Two-alarm fire at Fresh Kitchen in South Tampa (on Howard Avenue) started in the kitchen, resulting in the restaurant being declared a “total loss.” Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though fire crews fought the blaze for hours.

Samir aims to support restaurants, hotels, and commercial kitchens with services that go beyond standard cleanings, including:

- NFPA 96-Compliant Hood and Exhaust Cleaning - From Ducting to Filter and All the Way to the Fan On the Roof

- Professional Filter Exchange Programs - For all types of Commercial Hoods

- Eco-Friendly, Green Steam Solutions - For Kitchen and Outdoor Flooring

- Hood and Exhaust System Inspections and Maintenance

As part of his launch strategy, Samir has already begun assembling a team of trained technicians and sales personnel, with the first round of staff that completed the training and are ready to protect commercial kitchens across the Bay area. He credits his business journey to the support of his family and his engagement with the Revenue Generating Activity (RGA) networking group, which has helped him establish strong local relationships across Tampa’s business community.

“I’ve spent my career in B2B operations,” said Samir. “Now I’m leveraging that knowledge to build a business that helps others stay safe, stay compliant, and stay open.”

Kitchen Guard of Tampa-Lakeland is in full operation and ready to serve. The team will serve a broad range of commercial clients across the region, offering customized maintenance schedules and educational support to ensure clients remain fire-safe year-round.

For more information or to schedule a service, please visit Kitchen Guard of Tampa-Lakeland or call 813.524.6511.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide performed at the highest quality standards established by the National Fire Protection Association. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 106 franchised territories awarded in only 14 months, starting in March 2024. For more information about Kitchen Guard, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

