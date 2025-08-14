Conscious Commerce Corporation Celebrates 5th Consecutive UpCity National Excellence Award and 100th 5-Star Review

We are deeply invested in our clients’ success, and every award, review, and measurable result is a shared achievement.” — Brandon Klayman

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Commerce Corporation (CCC), a leading digital marketing agency based in Calgary, is proud to announce two major milestones: earning the 2025 National Excellence Award – Canada from UpCity for the fifth consecutive year and receiving its 100th 5-star review from another happy client.

The UpCity National Excellence Award recognizes the top marketing service providers that consistently deliver outstanding work, exceptional client care, and measurable results. CCC’s 2025 recognition marks its continued presence among Canada’s best, following wins in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The 100th review came from Justin Eastzer, Founder of Diabetech, who shared:

"My newsletter is stronger because of them, and my website is too. My SEO is growing with each of their instructions, and I’m excited to see what else we can strengthen and grow."

Founded and led by Brandon Klayman, CCC has built a reputation for acting as an extension of its clients’ teams, not just delivering campaigns, but actively celebrating their milestones and growth. The agency’s approach combines strategic creativity with measurable performance, helping clients across industries strengthen their online presence and achieve lasting business impact.

"These milestones are a reflection of the partnerships we’ve built," said Brandon Klayman, Founder and President of CCC. "We are deeply invested in our clients’ success, and every award, review, and measurable result is a shared achievement."

For more information about Conscious Commerce Corporation and its award-winning services, visit cc94.com or explore its UpCity profile at upcity.com/profiles/conscious-commerce-corporation.

About Conscious Commerce Corporation

Conscious Commerce Corporation (CCC) is a Calgary-based digital marketing agency helping businesses across Canada and beyond achieve their goals through integrated strategies, innovative design, and measurable growth campaigns. Since 2004, CCC has worked with clients as a trusted partner, delivering world-class marketing solutions that strengthen brands and drive results.

