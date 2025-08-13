Home Inspection Expert Luke Anglea Explains Why Every Foundation Needs a Radon Test in HelloNation

Luke Anglea of SLS Home Inspections

What’s the risk of skipping a radon test during a home inspection?

BOURBONNAIS, IL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s the risk of skipping a radon test during a home inspection? According to Luke Anglea of SLS Home Inspections in Bourbonnais, Illinois, the risk is higher than most homeowners realize. In a recent article in HelloNation , Anglea shares expert insight into the health dangers of radon gas and why it should be tested for in every type of home foundation—not just those with basements.Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that forms when uranium in the soil breaks down. While it’s often associated with basements, Anglea emphasizes that this belief is misleading. Radon can seep into homes built on slab foundations and crawlspaces as well. It enters through cracks, construction joints, and even small gaps around utility lines. Once inside, it collects and lingers, posing long-term health risks to those living in the home.The challenge, Anglea points out, is that radon is completely invisible. It has no color, odor, or taste, and there are no immediate physical symptoms to alert residents. However, its impact on health can be severe over time. The gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, ranking just behind smoking. This makes radon not just a structural concern, but a public health issue.The good news, Anglea says, is that testing for radon is both simple and affordable. While over-the-counter test kits exist and are widely available, professional testing is often faster and more reliable. For homeowners concerned about accuracy and timeliness, hiring a trained expert can eliminate uncertainty and provide clear results. Anglea explains that if high levels of radon are found, mitigation systems can be installed that safely vent the gas from the home. These systems are discreet and don’t involve major renovations.Homeowners, buyers, and even sellers should treat radon screening as a standard part of home maintenance and safety. Anglea notes that although some states and regions require radon disclosure during real estate transactions, testing isn’t always mandated. That leaves room for costly assumptions. Some buyers assume their homes are safe simply because they aren’t in a “radon-prone” area or because the home doesn’t have a basement. However, local soil conditions and individual construction details play a bigger role in determining radon exposure than general location does.Crawlspaces, for example, can be especially vulnerable to radon buildup. Poorly sealed or unventilated crawlspaces allow radon to collect and gradually migrate into the home’s living areas. Even slab foundations, which are often thought of as airtight, can develop tiny cracks over time that provide an entry point for gas.Testing is a preventative step, but it’s one with long-term benefits. Anglea encourages all homeowners—whether buying, selling, or just wanting peace of mind—to make radon testing part of their home’s regular check-up. While it’s easy to overlook what can’t be seen, Anglea’s message is that invisible threats are often the most dangerous.A radon test might seem like a small task compared to other home repairs or inspections, but it plays a vital role in maintaining indoor air quality. With the growing emphasis on healthy living environments, especially in homes where families spend large amounts of time, understanding and addressing radon risks is more important than ever. The health impact is silent but significant, and it’s one that can be avoided through a single, simple test. In Why Every Foundation Needs a Radon Test , Luke Anglea of SLS Home Inspections offers expert advice and explains how radon testing can protect both health and property value. His article breaks down the science, dispels common myths, and encourages action that can make a lasting difference for homeowners across all regions.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.