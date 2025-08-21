Meatable Cements Global Leadership in Sustainable Meat with Acquisition of Uncommon Bio’s Cultivated Meat Platform

Real Meat. Real Science. Real Solutions.

LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meatable, a global leader in cultivated meat technology, today announced the transformative acquisition of Uncommon Bio’s cultivated meat platform, including key technology, several intellectual property assets and high performing cell lines, and expert staff. This acquisition propels Meatable into an unmatched position in the field, offering the most comprehensive, agile, and market-ready cultivated meat capabilities in the industry.

With the integration of Uncommon Bio’s cutting-edge non-GMO mRNA reprogramming and saRNA differentiation technologies, Meatable now operates the only true multi-platform cultivated meat technology offering. This versatile solution, pairing Meatable’s use of the patented opti-ox™ system with Uncommon Bio’s technological capabilities, equips the company to accelerate time to market, navigate regulatory pathways worldwide, and adapt swiftly to diverse consumer and cultural preferences.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Uncommon Bio, a legacy of innovation and bold thinking in cultivated meat,” said Benjamina Bollag, CEO of Uncommon. “After deciding to focus on therapeutics, we wanted to find the best home for our technology and it’s exciting to see Meatable carry our work forward and apply it at scale. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and watch their continued success and global impact in the years ahead.”

“This acquisition is more than a strategic step - it sets a new standard for cultivated meat production,” said Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable. “By combining two highly complementary platforms, Meatable is now equipped to reliably deliver high-quality cultivated meat at a global scale. This enables us to support the meat industry with a stable, secure, and future-proof supply of species like pork, beef, lamb, and poultry, ensuring business continuity and resilience in the face of increasingly uncertain times.”

Already recognized for its pioneering work in cultivated pork and beef, Meatable is now positioned to expand rapidly across species, markets, and consumer segments. The addition of Uncommon Bio’s technology accelerates product development for chicken, lamb, and high-flavor breeds, while its non-GMO status and regulatory ready dossier support faster regulatory approval in multiple regions. The acquisition also strengthens Meatable’s intellectual property portfolio with additional patents and proprietary assets, further consolidating its status as a technological leader in cellular agriculture.

Positioned as an integral part of the global meat industry, Meatable is forging partnerships across the supply chain to complement, rather than replace, traditional livestock producers. As the demand for meat continues to grow, the company’s goal is to help supply additional meat to the meat industry on a global level, and doing so efficiently, at scale and without any risk of livestock disease. Achieving that impact requires bold, out‑of‑the‑box thinking and a willingness to incorporate external knowledge and technologies - principles embodied in the Uncommon Bio acquisition.

“The value of the IP is strengthened by the caliber of investors who have supported Uncommon’s mission from the start,” said Aris de Rijke, CTO at Meatable. “We’re proud to carry forward technology that has earned the trust of such respected backers, like Apollo Projects and Lower Carbon Capital, further fueling our path toward success at scale.”

With its broadened base of IP, cell lines, and applications, Meatable now becomes the only cultivated meat company with a true multi-platform strategy - engineered for versatility, speed, and market relevance. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable, great-tasting meat to feed a hungry planet.

Meatable is leading the charge in revolutionizing how the meat industry sources and produces meat. It is a vendor-partner to the meat industry and provides the science and technology to sustainably produce affordable, great-tasting, real meat at scale. Meatable’s cultivated meat technology is designed to complement and integrate into the existing traditional meat industry’s supply chains, offering opportunities for partnerships that strengthen the entire system. It accomplishes this without harming animals or the planet, 25x times faster than traditional protein. It is the solution for feeding a hungry planet in the future.

