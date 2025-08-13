Cocktails, Cause, and $800K: Daryl and Irwin Simon host sold-out Fork It benefit

Fork it Alzheimers Logo Daryl Simon (Photo Credit: BNV Media Group, Smilebooth) Joanne Pike, Daryl Simon (Photo Credit: BNV Media Group, Smilebooth) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: BNV Media Group, Smilebooth) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: BNV Media Group, Smilebooth)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hamptons social scene rallied for a cause, as Daryl and Irwin Simon hosted the fourth annual Fork It Alzheimer’s fundraiser at their Bridgehampton home, raising $800,000 for prevention research in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association.More than 400 guests filled the sold-out summer benefit, which combined cocktails, dancing, and gourmet bites with an urgent mission: advancing science-backed strategies to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.Founded in 2019, the Fork It Fund has now raised $4 million to support cutting-edge prevention research and amplify awareness about the disease, which impacts over 7 million Americans — including 426,500 in New York state. Nearly 12 million family members and friends serve as unpaid caregivers nationwide, with 656,000 in New York alone.The evening began with a sunset cocktail hour under a white tent. Drinks flowed courtesy of Montaukila, Montauk Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Distillery, LinkUp Rum Punch, Cruisies, and Palm Bay International Wine. Guests grazed on summer food stations from The Lobster Roll and Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, featuring ingredients from local purveyors. Audrey in the Garden handled floral décor, while Hampton Yards enhanced the grounds for the occasion. DJ M.O.S. kept the energy high well into the night.A highlight came when guests viewed a video from Fork It-funded researcher Dr. Arthur Toga of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. He shared how the fund’s recent support of the Global Alzheimer’s Association Interactive Network (GAAIN) is making research data more accessible worldwide, accelerating potential breakthroughs.“What started as a grassroots event has grown into something truly powerful,” said Daryl Simon. “Since we kicked off Fork It, we have raised more than $4 million to fund prevention research and support brilliant scientists making huge advancements.”Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Joanne Pike, DrPH, called the Fork It initiative “truly inspiring,” adding that events like these “not only raise critical funds but also bring together a community committed to changing the future of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”The night carried an emotional weight when NYC Chapter Junior Board member Brian Peikin shared his family’s journey after his mother’s diagnosis at age 53. His story set the stage for a spirited Fund-A-Need campaign led by Next Gen Committee member Trevor Simon, which generated more than $100,000 in additional support.Notable attendees included: Paula and Randy Harris, Beth Cogan and Michael Fascitelli, Arlene and Wayne Chaplin, Stacy Silverstein, Abi and Steven Hoffman, Susan Echt, Marjorie Harris, Nicholas Kanavos, Marc Taub and Vanessa Dahlman, Margie Loeb, Randi and Steven Ball, Joanne and Ed Bulgin, and Isidore Mayrock.Rolex Watch USA served as Presenting Sponsor, joined by Jefferies as a Bounty Supporter. Additional sponsors included Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Tilray Brands, Hampton Yards, Double Diamond Group, Bank of America, the Simon Family, Tasha and Peter Genatt, Pam and Stuart Rothenberg, and Lauren Schor Geller and Martin Geller.About The Alzheimer’s Association:The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.For more information, please visit www.alz.org IG: @alzassociation | F: actionalz | X / T: @alzassociation

