College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Joins 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

College HUNKS Makes Inc. 5000 List

Seven College HUNKS franchise locations make the Inc. 5000 list, thanks to their leadership, grit, and heart.

Blue collar is the new white collar. We’re seeing more and more college graduates leave the corporate grind to own and run businesses like ours.” — Nick Friedman, College HUNKS Co-Founder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, the nationally recognized moving and junk removal brand, is proud to announce that seven of its franchise locations have earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the nation’s most dynamic and successful independent businesses based on revenue growth, shining a spotlight on companies that are creating jobs, building communities, and driving the economy forward.

“We’re beyond proud of our franchise owners who made this year’s list,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving. “They’ve built strong teams, embraced our core values, and created thriving businesses that put people first. This recognition is really a reflection of their leadership, grit, and heart.”

College HUNKS Locations on the 2025 Inc. 5000:

Houston Central, TX – Drake Smith, rank: 3078, growth: 131%

Asheville, NC – Anne & Todd Smith, rank: 3185, growth: 126%

Chelmsford, MA – Ariel & Michael MarcAurele, rank: 3363, growth: 117%

Dallas Carrollton, TX – Scott Leffel, rank: 4174, growth: 84%

Fairfield, NJ – Corporate Owned, rank: 4887, growth: 55%

Richmond, VA – Shivam Amin & Vimal Patel, rank: 4895, growth: 55%

Macomb County, MI – Bryan Saad, rank: 4912, growth: 54%

In a world increasingly driven by artificial intelligence, College HUNKS is thriving by doubling down on work rooted in human connection.

“Blue collar is the new white collar,” Friedman said. “We’re seeing more and more college graduates leave the corporate grind to own and run businesses like ours. Because helping people move isn’t just AI-proof, it’s purpose-driven and offers lasting growth potential.”

Founded more than 20 years ago by two college friends with a borrowed van, College HUNKS—short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service—has grown to nearly 200 franchise locations nationwide. Its mission to “Move the World” goes far beyond hauling boxes and furniture. The company’s social impact includes:

-5+ million meals donated through a partnership with U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed).

-Free moves for domestic violence survivors transitioning to safe housing.

-Up to 70% of items donated or recycled, supporting nonprofits like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and is now approaching 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. College H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

