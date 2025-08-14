Canadian Veterans Turn to Ketamine Therapy, Deep rTMS, for Relief from Pain, Depression & Other Mental Health Conditions

Wellbeings offers covered Ketamine therapy, Spravato, and deep rTMS, for Veterans, Retired Veterans, RCMP & CAF members battling PTSD, depression, and anxiety.

Every patient’s journey is unique, and our multi-disciplinary team carefully tailors treatment plans to meet their needs.” — Peggi Shepherd

BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans, Retired Veterans, RCMP members, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel are increasingly turning to ketamine therapy for relief from persistent mental health challenges when traditional treatments have failed. Wellbeings, a leading community based medical clinic in Burlington, ON, offers this advanced treatment in a safe, supportive environment, with coverage available through eligible health benefit programs or through self-pay options.Ketamine therapy has demonstrated effectiveness in treating conditions such as treatment-resistant depression (TRD), chronic anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) , obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), suicidality, and alcohol use disorder (AUD).“Veterans and first responders often carry invisible wounds that don’t always respond to conventional therapies,” says Peggi Shepherd, Founder, President, and CEO of Wellbeings. “Ketamine therapy can provide rapid relief and renewed hope, helping people regain control of their lives.”How Ketamine Therapy WorksUnlike traditional treatments, ketamine therapy works by enhancing brain plasticity and stimulating the growth of new neural pathways. By targeting the brain’s glutamate system—critical for mood regulation and cognitive function—ketamine can effectively help reset brain activity, alleviating symptoms and supporting emotional balance. Ketamine has been shown to effectively reduce pain symptoms and alcohol use disorder (AUD) too.Patients typically begin with an initial series of six sessions, followed by personalized maintenance treatments tailored to their needs. While individual results vary, research shows that 60–70% of patients experience significant symptom relief. Many people experience noticeable improvements within just a few sessions.How BrainsWayTMS WorksTranscranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is an advanced brain stimulation therapy that uses magnetic pulses to reach areas of the brain that have a role in mood regulation. TMS has high success rates in treating people living with Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) Major Depression Disorder (MDD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Anxious Depression, and those looking for smoking cessation treatment.Wellbeingsoffers Brainsway TMS which is Health Canada Approved. TMS is non-invasive, medication-free, and efficient treatment that does not impact on your day-to-day life. BrainsWay’s patented H-Coil technology is able to deeply and directly stimulate targeted brain regions using magnetic pulses. This stimulation has minimal short-term side effects and no long-term side effects. Up to 80% of patients have significantly improved symptom relief and 66% experience full symptom remission.Treatment Tailored to Individual NeedsWellbeingsadministers ketamine either through intravenous infusions or intranasal esketamine sprays, customizing each plan under medical supervision including allied health-care professionals. The clinic also uses licensed ketamine protocols to support treatment for pain and alcohol use disorder (AUD), with hybrid in-patient and out-patient programs reporting an 85% success rate in maintaining sobriety six months post-treatment.About WellbeingsFounded in 2010 by Peggi Shepherd, Wellbeingsis a well-regarded medical clinic in Burlington, Ontario, specializing in personalized, evidence-based care for pain, addictions, and mental health wellness. Over the past decade, the clinic has helped thousands of patients, and their families regain strength and improve their quality of life (QoL). For more information about ketamine therapy and other services offered at Wellbeings, please visit Wellbeings.ca.

