Global Large Circular Knitting Machine Market Set to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2034

Global Large Circular Knitting Machine market grows at 5% CAGR to 2034, led by high-speed machines, sustainable manufacturing trends

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Large Circular Knitting Machine market is expected to grow from USD 650 million in 2024 to USD 1.8 billion by 2034, registering a steady CAGR of 5.0%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for high-quality knitted fabrics, advancements in knitting technology, and expansion of the textile industry in emerging markets.High-speed knitting machines are projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by the need for faster production and efficiency. Applications such as sportswear and athleisure are major contributors to demand, reflecting the global shift toward active lifestyles. Asia Pacific, led by China and India, will continue to dominate the market due to their strong textile manufacturing capabilities and ongoing investments in modern production facilities.To Receive A PDF Sample Of The Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/178 Technology and Sustainability Lead the WayAutomation and digital technologies, including IoT and AI, are reshaping textile manufacturing by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reduced downtime. According to the International Textile Manufacturers Federation, the adoption of automated knitting machines rose by 15% last year alone. Sustainability is also a key focus, with growing use of eco-friendly yarns and energy-efficient machinery aligning with global environmental targets.Key Growth DriversTechnological Advancements: Integration of IoT, AI, and machine learning is boosting efficiency. IoT-enabled machines have seen a 25% rise in adoption over the past three years.Sustainable Manufacturing: Policies such as the EU Green Deal are encouraging manufacturers to switch to energy-efficient machines, leading to a 10% increase in demand in Europe.Product Innovation: Companies like Mayer & Cie are introducing high-speed machines with AI-driven quality control, expanding market share in Europe and Asia.Fashion Trends: The athleisure market’s projected 8% CAGR is creating higher demand for premium knitted fabrics.Browse Detailed Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/large-circular-knitting-machine-market Challenges to GrowthThe market faces some barriers, including high upfront costs of advanced machines, regulatory compliance expenses, and a shortage of skilled workers trained to operate smart knitting technology. For SMEs, financing remains a hurdle, with 45% citing cost as the main obstacle to adopting new equipment. Additionally, older machines face frequent breakdowns, and the lack of standardization in components complicates maintenance.Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Product Type: High-Speed Machines will grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 7.5%, reaching USD 700 million by 2034. Single Jersey Machines remain the largest segment, projected at USD 600 million by 2034.By Application: Apparel is the dominant segment, forecasted to hit USD 1.2 billion by 2034, fueled by demand in fashion and sportswear. Home textiles will also see steady growth, reaching USD 400 million.By End User: Textile Manufacturers lead the market, expected to reach USD 1 billion by 2034, while Garment Manufacturers will grow fastest at 6.5% CAGR.By Technology: Electronic machines are the largest and fastest-growing category, projected at USD 1.2 billion by 2034, thanks to features like predictive maintenance.By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales will remain the largest channel, reaching USD 1 billion, while Distributors will see the highest growth rate at 6.0% CAGR.Regional OutlookAsia Pacific will hold the largest share of the market through 2034, with China and India as primary growth engines. Their competitive advantage lies in robust textile industries, cost-effective labor, and strong government support for manufacturing modernization. Europe’s market growth will be influenced by sustainability regulations, while North America will benefit from advanced manufacturing adoption and demand for high-quality sportswear.Large Circular Knitting Machine Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsMayer & CieFukuharaTerrotPailung Machinery Mill Co., Ltd.Santoni S.p.A.Orizio S.p.A.Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co., Ltd.Jiunn Long Machine Co., Ltd.Wellknit Machinery Co., Ltd.Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.Buy Now: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/178 Large Circular Knitting Machine Market SegmentationBy Product TypeSingle Jersey MachinesDouble Jersey MachinesHigh-Speed MachinesJacquard MachinesBy ApplicationApparelHome TextilesIndustrial TextilesBy End UserTextile ManufacturersGarment ManufacturersIndustrial UsersBy TechnologyMechanicalElectronicHybridBy Distribution ChannelDirect SalesDistributorsOnline PlatformsRegional Segmentation:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeMiddle East & AfricaAsia PacificAbout Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 