Hamptons Summer Songbook: 'Nice Work If You Can Get It — And They Can!'

Hamptons Summer Songbook Logo KT Sullivan (Photo Credit: Stacy Sullivan) Mark Nadler with KT Sullivan (Photo Credit: HSS) Marta Sanders (Photo Credit: Stephen Mosher) Natalie Douglas (Photo Credit: Jeremy Ryan)

Four Cabaret Titans Take Over East Hampton for One Unmissable Night

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LTV Studios is turning up the heat this summer with a dazzling night of song, story, and showmanship as the Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents “Nice Work If You Can Get It”, A Cabaret Jubilee on Saturday, August 16th at 7:30pm. The one-night-only performance will bring together four celebrated stars of stage and cabaret, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Marta Sanders, and Natalie Douglas for an unforgettable evening of music and theatrical flair in the heart of the East End.The performance is part of LTV’s acclaimed Songbook by the Sea series, produced by LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone and independent producer Donna Rubin, which transforms the studio’s industrial-chic setting into a warm, intimate concert venue. Complete with café-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting, and a baby grand piano, the series showcases the very best in Broadway and cabaret talent, all just minutes from the Hamptons shoreline.Ticket Prices:VIP Café front row reserve seating (with drink ticket) - $100.00, General admission (in advance) - $60.00, General admission (at the door) - $65.00.Note: Dates and performers are subject to change. Ticket prices are correct at time of writing.About Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea:LTV Studios in East Hampton concert series brings world-class cabaret and Broadway talent to the East End. Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV’s Creative Director Josh Gladstone, this unique musical experience transforms LTV’s industrial-chic television studio into an intimate performance venue complete with state-of-the-art lighting, superb acoustics, café-style seating, modular staging, and a stunning Baby Grand piano. The Songbook series offers a front-row seat to legendary music, interpreted by today’s finest performers in an up-close, unforgettable setting. Whether you are rolling off the beach or seeking an evening of sophisticated song, Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea is your new go-to destination for live music in the Hamptons.LTV is a tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and donations are deductible as defined by IRS regulations.For more information, please visit: www.ltveh.org IG: @ltveh | F: LTVEH | X / T: @localtveh | Y: @LTVeasthampton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.