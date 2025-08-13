Intellect announces availability of Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs in new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

With Purple Fabric at the core, this solution reflects our design-first approach to AI deployment, where scalability, governance, and business impact are foundational” — Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., the global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, today announced the availability of Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Built on Purple Fabric, customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Intellect’s AI-powered, containerised solution for automating the extraction, validation, and processing of insurance loss run documents, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs helps carriers, MGAs, and brokers accelerate underwriting decisions by leveraging advanced AI to process loss run documents in any format, extract and validate critical claims data, and deliver structured outputs with minimal manual intervention. The solution is designed for speed, accuracy, and scalability. It eliminates manual data entry, reduces transcription errors, standardises data across varied carrier formats, and enhances risk assessment with comprehensive claims insights—ultimately reducing operational costs, improving processing time, and enabling straight-through processing for routine renewals. It enables customers to leverage the strength of Large Language Models to extract data from loss runs in an instant with greater than 95% accuracy across all document formats including handwritten, Excel, images, and PDFs. Purple Fabric provides the intelligence, scalability, and trust required to embed AI meaningfully into enterprise processes.

“By offering Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs in AWS Marketplace we’re providing customers with a streamlined way to access our no touch loss run extraction technology, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently.” Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI said. “With Purple Fabric at the core, this solution reflects our design-first approach to AI deployment, where scalability, governance, and business impact are foundational. Our customers in the insurance industry are already using these capabilities to achieve up to 90% reduction in loss run processing time and 35% improved data accuracy, demonstrating the real-world value of AI-powered loss runs.”

Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs delivers essential capabilities including cognitive extraction of structured and unstructured documents, claims data validation, data normalisation, loss trend analysis, exception handling, and multi-format output via JSON, CSV, or APIs. These features enable customers to accelerate underwriting decisions with accurate, standardised claims data and actionable insights, eliminating manual errors, enhancing risk assessment, and reducing processing time at scale.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralised purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a container image, Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs supports deployment on Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS, or any Docker-compatible environment. This enables customers to flexibly deploy across their AWS environment, configure processing via environment variables or AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store, and seamlessly integrate with document sources like S3 and downstream underwriting systems.

To learn more about Purple Fabric Magic Loss Runs in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-y322njplrmgos?sr=0-10&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 61 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

