OneIsAll Showcases Smart Pet Tech at SuperZoo 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneIsAll, the innovative pet tech brand known for its sleek automatic feeders, water fountains, grooming vacuums and clippers, is proud to announce its participation in SuperZoo 2025, taking place August 13-15, in Las Vegas, Nevada.As part of this year’s show, OneIsAll will also serve as a sponsor of the prestigious grooming competition: SUPERZOO: SUPER JACKPOT, a high-stakes contest spotlighting some of the world’s best professional groomers. OneIsAll’s grooming vacuums and clippers deliver quiet, efficient trimming with powerful suction and precision blades, making at-home grooming faster, cleaner and stress-free for pets and their owners.While grooming takes center stage in the competition, OneIsAll will highlight its full line of smart pet care products that simplify routines and support everyday wellness. This includes the brand’s new 5L Dual Automatic Cat Food Dispenser with App Control, which features dual stainless-steel bowls, a generous 5-liter capacity, voice meal alerts, and app-controlled scheduling for total feeding freedom.Also on display will be OneIsAll’s best-selling ultra-quiet water fountains, engineered to keep pets hydrated through continuous filtration and flowing water—proven to encourage healthy drinking habits in both cats and small dogs.“We’re excited to be part of SuperZoo 2025 and to support the incredible artistry and dedication of professional groomers through the Super Jackpot contest,” said Terry Zhang, Founder and CEO of OneIsAll. “Our mission has always been to make pet care more connected, more intuitive, and more beautiful, and we look forward to sharing what’s next in grooming, smart feeding and hydration with the SuperZoo community.”Attendees can visit the OneIsAll at booth #11164 to explore the brand’s full lineup of pet tech products, experience live demos and discover how smart design can make daily pet care easier, healthier and more stylish.For more information about Oneisall and its latest innovations in pet grooming and feeding, visit www.oneisall.com or follow them @oneisall.About OneisallOneisall is a pet care brand dedicated to "Transforming How You Pet", making grooming and feeding easier, more efficient, and stress-free for pet owners and their furry companions. With a passion for innovation & technology, and a deep understanding of pet care needs, Oneisall offers high-quality grooming tools, including professional-grade clippers and grooming vacuums, as well as advanced feeding solutions designed to simplify pet care routines. The brand’s commitment to excellence and user-friendly designs has made it a trusted choice for pet owners worldwide. By combining innovation with a love for animals, Oneisall strives to enhance the bond between pets and their humans. For more information, please visit www.oneisall.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oneisall and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

