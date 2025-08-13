Connected Cars Market Accelerates: Innovative Technologies Drive Smart, Safer, and Autonomous Mobility Worldwide 2025

Connected Cars Market

The Global Connected Cars Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global Connected Cars Market is accelerating, driven by IoT integration, advanced infotainment, and autonomous tech, transforming mobility, safety, and user experiences.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Connected Cars Market reached USD 23.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2024 and 2031. The Market is growing due to increasing demand for vehicle safety, real-time navigation, infotainment systems, IoT integration, autonomous driving features, and rising consumer preference for smart, connected mobility solutions.To Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/connected-cars-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Several factors are accelerating the growth of the connected automobile market:Advancements in Connectivity: The rollout of 5G networks is enabling faster and more reliable communication between vehicles and infrastructure, enhancing features like real-time navigation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.Consumer Demand for Enhanced Features: Drivers are increasingly seeking vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems, infotainment options, and seamless integration with mobile devices.Government Initiatives: Policies promoting smart city development and the adoption of electric vehicles are encouraging the integration of connected technologies in automobiles.Telematics and Usage-Based Insurance: The adoption of telematics systems is facilitating the growth of usage-based insurance models, offering personalized premiums based on driving behavior.Market Segmentation:By Type:EmbeddedTetheredIntegrated.By Network:Dedicated Short-Range CommunicationCellular.By Services:NavigationRemote DiagnosticsCollision WarningAuto ParkingAutopilotVehicle ManagementCybersecuritySensorsOthers.By Hardware:Electronic Control UnitIntelligent AntennaSensorsKeyless Entry SystemsCentral GatewayHead UnitTelematics Control Unit.By Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=connected-cars-market Geographical Market Share:North America and Japan lead the global connected car market.North America: The region is projected to reach USD 35.22 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of over 25%, driven by major automakers and technological advancements.Japan: The Japanese connected car market is expected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 32.1 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.4% .Key Players:Leading companies in the connected car market include:LUXOFTContinental AGQualcomm Technologies, Inc.Robert Bosch GmbHSierra WirelessTeslaAudi AGBMW GroupDaimler AGFord Motor Company.Recent Developments:United States (2025):Policy Shifts: The U.S. electric vehicle sector faces significant policy shifts as the federal EV tax credit is eliminated, potentially impacting the adoption of connected vehicles.Ford's Commitment: Despite challenges, Ford remains committed to EV innovation, unveiling a new cost-efficient EV platform and an affordable $30,000 EV pickup set for 2027.Japan (2025):Sales Surge: Japan's connected car sales surged 34% year-over-year in Q1 2025, driven by domestic OEMs accelerating the rollout of connected vehicles.Nissan's Testing: Nissan is testing its driverless vehicle technology on the busy streets of Yokohama, Japan, with plans to achieve full autonomy by 2029-2030.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The Connected Cars Market is poised for unprecedented growth, with North America and Japan at the forefront. Advancements in connectivity, consumer demand for enhanced features, and supportive government initiatives are driving this expansion. As automakers continue to innovate, the future of transportation looks increasingly connected and intelligent.Related Reports:

