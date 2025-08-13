DSRC Technology Market Set to Accelerate: Innovations and Growth Poised to Transform Connected Vehicle Ecosystems 2025

DSRC Technology Market

The Global DSRC Technology Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 36.2 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global DSRC Technology Market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by smart transportation adoption, vehicle-to-everything communication, and increasing safety regulations.” — DataM Intelligence

According to DataM Intelligence, the Global DSRC Technology Market reached US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 16.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% between 2024 and 2031. The Market is growing due to rising demand for connected vehicles, smart traffic management, vehicle-to-everything communication, government safety regulations, and advancements in autonomous driving technologies.

Market Drivers and Opportunities:Key factors driving the growth of the DSRC technology market are:Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles: The rise in connected vehicles necessitates reliable communication systems to ensure safety and operational efficiency.Government Initiatives: Policies promoting smart city developments and the integration of ITS are accelerating the deployment of DSRC infrastructure.Advancements in V2X Communication: The evolution of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems is expanding the scope and capabilities of DSRC applications.Market Segmentation:By Type:Active DSRCPassive DSRC.By Transceiver:On Board UnitRoadside Unit.By Electromagnetic Spectrum:MicrowaveInfrared.By Frequency Band:5.8 GHz5.11 GHzOthers.By Vehicle:Passenger VehiclesCommercial VehiclesAftermarket.By Region:North AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.

Geographical Market Share:North America currently holds the largest share of the DSRC technology market, owing to early adoption and substantial investments in ITS infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by rapid urbanization, government support for smart transportation initiatives, and a burgeoning automotive sector.Key Market Players:Prominent companies in the DSRC technology market include:Bodywise LtdCorman SpALil-Lets UK LimitedProcter and Gamble CoKimberly-Clark CorporationEdgewell Personal Care CompanyUnicharm CorporationJohnson & Johnson Inc.CoraFirst Quality Enterprises Inc.These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing advanced DSRC solutions to meet the evolving demands of the transportation industry.Recent Developments:United States:FCC Approves C-V2X Spectrum Rules (2024): The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) finalized new spectrum rules to advance cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications technology. This decision allocates 30 megahertz of the 5.9GHz band for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and establishes technical standards for C-V2X, aiming to enhance road safety and foster innovation in wireless and transportation sectors .Ford's C-V2X Technology Integration (2025): Ford announced the integration of C-V2X technology in its latest vehicle models, enabling real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure. This advancement aims to improve situational awareness and reduce accident rates by alerting drivers to potential hazards.Japan:Deployment of DSRC-Based V2X Infrastructure (2024): Japan initiated the deployment of DSRC-based V2X infrastructure in major metropolitan areas. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance traffic management and safety through the implementation of intelligent transportation systems.Collaboration Between Automakers and Telecom Providers (2025): Japanese automakers, in collaboration with telecom providers, launched a pilot project to test the effectiveness of DSRC technology in improving vehicle communication and traffic flow. The project aims to gather data to support the nationwide rollout of V2X systems.

Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand Analysis

Conclusion:The DSRC technology market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and the increasing need for safer and more efficient transportation systems. As both developed and emerging markets continue to invest in intelligent transportation infrastructure, the role of DSRC technology in shaping the future of mobility becomes increasingly pivotal.Related Reports:

