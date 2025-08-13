DSRC Technology Market Set to Accelerate: Innovations and Growth Poised to Transform Connected Vehicle Ecosystems 2025
The Global DSRC Technology Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 36.2 % during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Key factors driving the growth of the DSRC technology market are:
Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles: The rise in connected vehicles necessitates reliable communication systems to ensure safety and operational efficiency.
Government Initiatives: Policies promoting smart city developments and the integration of ITS are accelerating the deployment of DSRC infrastructure.
Advancements in V2X Communication: The evolution of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems is expanding the scope and capabilities of DSRC applications.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Active DSRC
Passive DSRC.
By Transceiver:
On Board Unit
Roadside Unit.
By Electromagnetic Spectrum:
Microwave
Infrared.
By Frequency Band:
5.8 GHz
5.11 GHz
Others.
By Vehicle:
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Aftermarket.
By Region:
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Geographical Market Share:
North America currently holds the largest share of the DSRC technology market, owing to early adoption and substantial investments in ITS infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by rapid urbanization, government support for smart transportation initiatives, and a burgeoning automotive sector.
Key Market Players:
Prominent companies in the DSRC technology market include:
These companies are at the forefront of innovation, developing advanced DSRC solutions to meet the evolving demands of the transportation industry.
Recent Developments:
United States:
FCC Approves C-V2X Spectrum Rules (2024): The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) finalized new spectrum rules to advance cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications technology. This decision allocates 30 megahertz of the 5.9GHz band for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and establishes technical standards for C-V2X, aiming to enhance road safety and foster innovation in wireless and transportation sectors .
Ford's C-V2X Technology Integration (2025): Ford announced the integration of C-V2X technology in its latest vehicle models, enabling real-time communication between vehicles and infrastructure. This advancement aims to improve situational awareness and reduce accident rates by alerting drivers to potential hazards.
Japan:
Deployment of DSRC-Based V2X Infrastructure (2024): Japan initiated the deployment of DSRC-based V2X infrastructure in major metropolitan areas. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance traffic management and safety through the implementation of intelligent transportation systems.
Collaboration Between Automakers and Telecom Providers (2025): Japanese automakers, in collaboration with telecom providers, launched a pilot project to test the effectiveness of DSRC technology in improving vehicle communication and traffic flow. The project aims to gather data to support the nationwide rollout of V2X systems.
Conclusion:
The DSRC technology market is on a robust growth trajectory, fueled by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and the increasing need for safer and more efficient transportation systems. As both developed and emerging markets continue to invest in intelligent transportation infrastructure, the role of DSRC technology in shaping the future of mobility becomes increasingly pivotal.
