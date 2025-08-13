Watermelon Seed Protein Market to Hit USD 14,768.5 Million by 2035, Driven by Plant-Based Protein Demand

A new press release highlights the growth of the watermelon seed protein market, driven by rising demand for sustainable plant-based proteins.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new industry analysis reveals the watermelon seed protein market is poised for significant growth, offering a compelling and sustainable solution for manufacturers navigating the evolving landscape of consumer demands and supply chain challenges. Valued at USD 995 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1,472.8 million by 2035 with a steady 4% CAGR, this niche but rapidly expanding sector presents a strategic opportunity for food, beverage, and supplement producers seeking innovative, clean-label ingredients.

The report, a detailed outlook from 2025 to 2035, underscores a powerful shift towards plant-based alternatives, where watermelon seed protein is gaining traction. The key to this growth lies in its unique value proposition: a complete amino acid profile, hypoallergenic nature, and a significantly lower environmental footprint compared to traditional protein sources. Guilherme Maia Silva, founder of Força Foods, a brand successfully utilizing this ingredient, highlights its agricultural efficiency, noting, “watermelon seeds are not only nutritious, packing more protein than almonds, but also require 99% less water to grow than almonds.” This powerful statement on sustainability directly addresses the increasing pressure on manufacturers to adopt more resource-efficient practices.

The market’s leading segment, powdered protein, which holds a commanding 57% share in 2025, is a testament to its versatility and ease of integration into various product formulations. This format is a manufacturer’s ideal component for a wide range of applications, from functional beverages and protein bars to bakery goods and supplements. This versatility, coupled with its neutral flavor profile in micro-filtered concentrates, provides a significant advantage for brands looking to create high-quality, palatable products without the sensory compromises often associated with other plant proteins.

From a manufacturer’s perspective, the growth is particularly compelling in the B2B sales channel, which accounts for 53% of the market. This dominance reflects the critical role of bulk purchasing and consistent supply in industrial-scale production. As companies, including Amino Labs Inc., Z-Company, and NP Nutra, scale their operations, they offer a reliable and cost-effective source of this ingredient, enabling manufacturers to meet rising consumer demand for sustainable, plant-based products without compromising on quality or scale.

The report also provides crucial regional insights, highlighting a dynamic landscape with different catalysts for growth. Asia Pacific, specifically India, leads the charge with an impressive 3.4% CAGR. This growth is fueled by increasing awareness of plant-based proteins and a unique local context where large volumes of watermelon seed waste are being repurposed for protein extraction.

This is a game-changer for regional manufacturers, who are now integrating this upcycled ingredient into traditional foods like fortified rotis and thalis, as well as modern products for fitness and wellness. This innovative approach to upcycling agricultural byproducts offers a powerful model for other regions looking to reduce waste and create new value streams.

While the United States and the United Kingdom show more moderate growth rates of 2.3% and 2.7% respectively, this is not due to a lack of interest, but rather a reflection of market saturation and competition from established protein sources. However, even in these mature markets, niche players are successfully leveraging watermelon seed protein's unique attributes. U.S. startups are exploring its use in high-end sports hydration powders and functional ready-to-drink beverages, while U.K. manufacturers are incorporating it into gluten-free bakery mixes and allergen-free meal replacements. These examples demonstrate that even in highly competitive environments, there are distinct opportunities for innovation and product differentiation.

The market's challenges, such as inconsistent raw material quality and limited consumer awareness, are areas ripe for collaborative solutions. The report suggests that establishing quality-standard frameworks and securing reliable sourcing partnerships will be key to overcoming these hurdles. The success of brands like Força Foods and the activities of key players like Amino Labs Inc. and Aktin Chemicals Inc. in grade differentiation and certification pathways point to a future where these challenges are systematically addressed, building consumer trust and paving the way for broader adoption.

The watermelon seed protein market is not just another segment; it represents a forward-thinking solution for manufacturers. It offers a path to sustainability, a source of clean-label innovation, and a powerful ingredient to meet the needs of a new generation of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. As the industry continues to mature, its role as a strategic, solution-focused component for future growth becomes increasingly clear.

