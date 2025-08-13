Demand for Nuts as snacks and ingredients in US to Climb to USD 12.20 Billion by 2035

Demand for Nuts as snacks and ingredients in US

US demand for nuts as snacks and ingredients is set to grow USD 12.20 billion by 2035, driven by shifting dietary preferences and healthy snacking trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Demand for Nuts as snacks and ingredients in US, encompassing both snacks and ingredients, is on a robust growth trajectory, presenting manufacturers with a compelling opportunity to address shifting consumer preferences and capitalize on a growing segment. A new analysis reveals the market, valued at an estimated USD 9.17 billion in 2025, is projected to climb to USD 12.20 billion by 2035, reflecting a steady CAGR of 2.9%. This expansion is driven by a combination of factors, from a broadening consumer base to an increase in per capita consumption.

A Compelling Case for Manufacturers

For manufacturers, this growth represents a clear signal. The increasing demand for nuts as both a direct snack and a versatile ingredient offers a solution to several industry challenges. The market's segmentation by application, distribution, and nut type provides a detailed roadmap for companies looking to innovate and expand.

The snack segment, for instance, is projected to dominate, holding a 47% value share by 2035. This is fueled by consumer preference for convenient, protein-rich options. For manufacturers, this means an opportunity to develop new portable packaging, create unique flavor profiles, and position products as healthy alternatives. The success of brands like Kind Snacks and Sahale Snacks demonstrates the potential of this approach, where nuts are marketed as wholesome ingredients rather than indulgent treats.

Beyond snacking, the report highlights strong demand for nuts in ingredient and foodservice applications. Manufacturers can find a stable market here, supplying food producers and restaurant chains with bulk and custom-blended nuts. This segment values efficiency, reliability, and competitive pricing—all areas where a well-managed supply chain can create a significant competitive advantage. For manufacturers, this is an opportunity to be a crucial B2B partner, helping other businesses meet their demand for high-quality ingredients.

The report also shows continued traction for nuts in the bakery and confectionery space, particularly in premium goods and artisanal chocolates, where they provide a desired texture and a sense of indulgence. Even in the emerging dairy alternatives market, nuts are gaining ground, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based options. These segments, while smaller, offer higher margins and strong consumer satisfaction, providing an avenue for specialty and high-end product lines.

Regional Insights and Key Players

The growth is not uniform, with specific regions and consumer demographics acting as powerful catalysts. States like California, Texas, and Florida are leading the charge, with per capita consumption projected to rise significantly. By 2035, California is expected to generate $1.39 billion in nut demand, while Texas will follow with $1.04 billion. For manufacturers, this points to key markets for distribution and marketing efforts, where established consumption patterns and population growth provide a fertile ground for sales.

The competitive landscape is dynamic, with both large-scale cooperatives and innovative brands vying for market share. Key players such as Blue Diamond Growers, with its vertical integration and extensive product range, and Wonderful Pistachios, which leverages its control of the supply chain, demonstrate that managing operations from farm to shelf is a critical success factor.

The report also notes the influence of established players like Planters and the innovative strategies of brands like Kind Snacks, which have successfully positioned themselves as premium, health-focused options. The rise of private label offerings from major retailers such as Costco and Kroger also signals a shift in consumer behavior, with a growing appetite for quality products at a lower price point. Manufacturers can either compete directly with these private labels or partner with retailers to develop exclusive product lines.

Request Demand for Nuts as snacks and ingredients in US Draft Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-22898

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us.

In summary, the US nuts market is in a period of sustained growth, driven by a convergence of health trends and evolving consumer habits. For manufacturers, this presents a clear, data-backed opportunity to innovate, streamline operations, and strategically position themselves to meet a rising tide of demand across multiple applications and regional markets.

Explore Related Insights

Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nuts-market

Fox Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fox-nuts-market

Soy Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/soy-nuts-market

Editor's Note

Demand for Nuts as Snacks and Ingredients in US Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035 covers a 10-year period. Full report details and data points are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.