Butyrate Additives Market to Reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2035 Driven by Rising Demand for Animal Gut Health Solutions

Butyrate Additives Market

Rising adoption of butyrate additives to enhance livestock gut health and feed efficiency is driving steady global market growth.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The butyrate additives market is on a stable and strategic growth path, projected to expand from USD 1.4 billion in 2025 to USD 1.9 billion by 2035. This consistent growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, reflects a mature market focused on incremental gains. The industry's expansion is closely tied to the needs of manufacturers seeking to optimize animal gut health, improve feed efficiency, and meet the rising demand for antibiotic-free livestock production.

Addressing Key Challenges for Manufacturers

Manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to produce healthier animals more efficiently while adhering to stricter regulations. Butyrate additives offer a compelling solution to these challenges. By acting as a gut health enhancer, these additives improve nutrient absorption and strengthen immune functions, directly leading to better growth rates and enhanced animal performance. Their role in pathogen control also provides a critical alternative to traditional antibiotics, aligning with consumer demand for more natural and sustainable meat production.

The industry's leading segment is poultry, which accounts for 41.1% of the market. This dominance is a direct result of poultry farmers' reliance on butyrate additives to improve feed efficiency and overall flock health. The additives' effectiveness in promoting a balanced microbiome and reducing disease risks makes them an indispensable tool for boosting productivity in this high-volume sector.

Technological Innovations and Product Trends

The market is seeing a clear preference for specific product types and technologies that maximize effectiveness. Sodium butyrate is the most popular product type, holding a 36.40% market share. Valued for its superior digestibility, it is widely used to improve gut health and feed conversion in livestock.

However, the encapsulated form is rapidly gaining popularity, capturing 34.70% of the market. This technology is a game-changer for manufacturers, as it ensures the active ingredient is protected from degradation and delivered directly to the gut for maximum benefit. The controlled-release capabilities of encapsulated butyrate provide steady, targeted effects, making it a preferred choice for achieving optimal results. This innovation helps manufacturers deliver more potent and reliable solutions to their customers.

Another key technological trend is lipid-coated technology, which holds a 35.80% share. This coating method protects butyrate, enhancing its stability and bioavailability. This controlled release ensures that the additive delivers its full benefits, particularly for poultry, thereby improving overall health and feed efficiency.

Regional Insights and Key Growth Drivers

Market expansion is not uniform, with specific regions driving significant growth. Asia and Latin America are poised for strong traction, while Europe is expected to drive value through specialized product blends.

India is leading the charge with a robust CAGR of 4.4%, surpassing the global average. This growth is fueled by a rapidly expanding poultry industry and a conducive regulatory environment that supports bio-based additives. Local manufacturers in India are focusing on developing cost-effective, tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of small and medium-sized farms, making these additives accessible to a broader market.

China is also a key player, with a projected CAGR of 3.8%. The country’s vast livestock sector and strong focus on animal health are driving demand, especially in the swine and poultry segments. Domestic manufacturers are innovating with specialized additives for the growing number of bio-secure farms.

In the United States, the market is set to grow at a 3.4% CAGR. Demand is driven by a focus on eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions for high productivity in poultry and cattle farms. The trend toward natural and organic feed additives is gaining momentum, particularly in the premium sector, with more than 40% of new product launches featuring organic certifications.

Key Players Driving Market Innovation

The butyrate additives market is defined by a handful of key players who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Leading the industry is Perstorp Group, known for its ProPhorce™ SR products that focus on gut health and feed efficiency. The recent appointment of Ian Atterbury as Senior Vice President of its Animal Nutrition business underscores the company's commitment to ambitious growth and a differentiated product pipeline.

Other significant players include Novus International, with products like Activate® DA targeting improved animal performance, and Kemin Industries, which specializes in targeted-release formulations like ButiPearl™. ADDCON GmbH and Impextraco also hold strong positions, with their respective portfolios focusing on enhancing productivity and improving feed conversion. These companies are not only supplying products but are also providing the foundational solutions that manufacturers need to thrive in a competitive and evolving market.

Request Butyrate Additives Market Draft Report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-22466

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/about-us.

A Market Built for the Future

The butyrate additives market is poised for continued success by directly addressing the core needs of feed manufacturers and livestock producers. The industry’s stable growth forecast, driven by a focus on innovation and gut health solutions, indicates a long-term commitment to sustainable and efficient animal nutrition. With rising demand for animal protein and a global shift toward eco-friendly solutions, butyrate additives are a strategic investment for manufacturers aiming to support their future growth and meet consumer expectations.

Explore Related Insights

Seed Additives Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seed-additives-market

Pet Food Additives Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-additives-market

Aqua Feed Additives Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aquafeed-additives-market

EDITOR'S NOTE:

This press release highlights key market trends and forecasts for the butyrate additives industry. It includes insights into regional growth drivers, product segments, and major industry players.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.