FDA recalls filters for potential of serious harm; voluntary notice issued for soaps, cleansers

The Food and Drug Administration has identified a Class I recall of Draeger SafeStar and TwinStar Filters due to a risk of misleading carbon dioxide readings. The readings could result in health care providers administering unnecessary or harmful treatments based on incorrect waveform interpretations. Using the affected filters could result in serious injury or death.

In addition, the FDA Aug. 9 released a notice on a voluntary DermaRite recall of its DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam and Perigiene products due to a microbial contamination that can result in serious and life-threatening infections.

