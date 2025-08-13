Cancer Pain Market Forecast to Hit US $10.32 billion by 2030 on Rising Demand & Cannabis-Driven Therapies

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cancer Pain Market generated $6.19 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $10.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Cancer Pain Market SegmentsProduct Types:The market is segmented into opioids, non-opioids, and nerve blockers.Disease Indications:Cancer pain can arise from the disease itself or from treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.Regional Analysis:North America is a significant market, with high cancer incidence and well-established healthcare infrastructure.Growth Drivers:Increased cancer prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements are key factors propelling market growth.Innovation:Research and development efforts are focused on developing new and improved pain management medications and therapies.Supportive Care:The cancer supportive drugs market is also experiencing growth, with a projected value of $10.32 Bn by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5123 Based on drug type, the opioids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including non-opioids and nerve blockers.Based on disease indication, the lung cancer segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global cancer pain market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the breast cancer segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market Opportunity.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Read More:orphan drugs market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orphan-drug-market immunology market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/immunology-market-A298165 plasma fractionation market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plasma-fractionation-market dna sequencing market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dna-sequencing-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

