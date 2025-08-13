PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 13, 2025 Imee pushes banana rescue plan as PH exports decline Senator Imee Marcos is calling on the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other government agencies to put banana production and research at the forefront, warning of a steep decline in the country's market share in key destinations such as Japan and China. She stressed that the banana sector is battling a multi-faceted crisis that marketing alone cannot solve, pointing to high production costs, the persistent threat of Panama disease, and unfavorable trade agreements as the main factors eroding competitiveness. "Marketing efforts, while appreciated, cannot solve the fundamental issues we are facing," Marcos said. "Our high production costs create a domino effect. We need a strategy built on 'production, production, production'--not importation of agricultural products" The senator also urged the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) to prioritize combating Panama disease and other threats instead of focusing too heavily on import permits for rice. She called for bigger investments in research and development to improve yields, technology and innovation to reduce farming costs, and production support to sustain the industry's global standing. "We used to be export champions in bananas and coconuts. Now we are losing ground to competitors like Vietnam," Marcos warned. "This should be a wake-up call for the government to rethink its agricultural strategy and its ability to protect key export products. We need more FTAs that champion agriculture." Marcos pointed out the cost of the crisis, noting that Cavendish bananas -- the country's primary export variety, accounting for half of total banana production -- generate 329,648 jobs nationwide and provide P42.3 billion in annual wages. "These are not just numbers. These are families relying on banana farms to survive. Many of them are smallholder farmers already living on the edge," she warned. The senator emphasized that the banana industry remains a vital economic pillar, sustaining hundreds of thousands of livelihoods. "Let us work together on a concerted, strategic plan to secure the future of this sector and restore the Philippines' position as a leading banana exporter," she said.

