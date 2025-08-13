America's Shared-Spectrum Workhorse: CBRS Powers Airports, Factories, Rural Broadband, Schools and More Nationwide

Regulatory certainty now will keep America's most successful shared-spectrum model delivering innovation, jobs, and coverage nationwide.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 420,000+ deployed radios and more than $14 billion invested, CBRS has become core U.S. wireless infrastructure—delivering real connectivity, innovation, and jobs across urban and rural America. What began as a bold policy innovation is now everyday, business-critical wireless for enterprises, communities, public institutions, and the wireless ISPs that power rural broadband across America.Across the country, CBRS is quietly doing heavy lifting in:• Airports (airside safety tablets, baggage/ground ops connectivity)• Factories & logistics hubs (reliable mobility for automated equipment and workers)• Schools & universities (secure, affordable campus coverage)• Hospitals & utilities (resilient, private networks for critical operations)• Wireless ISPs (WISPs) delivering fixed wireless broadband to rural and underserved communities• Hospitality, venues, and smart cities (guest services, IoT, public safety)Recent " CBRS 2.0 " improvements expanded unencumbered coverage to roughly 240 million Americans, adding approximately 72 million more people to areas where CBRS can be used. The ecosystem behind that reach is deep—1,300+ FCC-authorized CBRS devices and a robust mix of SAS providers, operators, integrators, and OEMs powering continuous innovation and reliable performance.Just as important: the dynamic "use it or share it" framework is working exactly as intended. General Authorized Access (GAA) activity far exceeds licensed PAL use, proving shared spectrum can be both efficient and protective of incumbents.The Path Forward: As spectrum decision-makers weigh upcoming auction choices, stakeholders urge regulatory certainty. Preserving the current CBRS framework—including recently adopted improvements—will keep private capital flowing and prevent disruption to networks already delivering public value.Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance : "CBRS is a success story that's only getting better. In just a few years, more than 420,000 radios and $14 billion in private capital have transformed a 'pilot' into indispensable infrastructure. Our ask is simple: give this ecosystem certainty—lock in the CBRS 2.0 improvements and let the momentum keep compounding for America's innovators and communities."Jason Wallin, Senior Principal Architect, Tech Stack, John Deere: “Covering 50 acres under one roof, John Deere is standardizing on an 80/10/10 mix—about 80% private 5G over CBRS, 10% Wi‑Fi and 10% wired Ethernet. With CBRS 5G radios, any time we replan the factory we can light up new zones immediately. Private 5G on CBRS is just how we move data now—it’s the default.”The OnGo Alliance stands ready to brief decision-makers and provide detailed data so national spectrum goals can be met without undermining what's already working on the ground.About OnGo AllianceThe OnGo Alliance is an 89 member consortium that accelerates the development, commercialization, and adoption of wireless solutions in the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service band and evangelizes shared-spectrum frameworks worldwide. By certifying multi-vendor interoperability, advancing neutral-host architectures, and advocating pro-innovation spectrum policy, the Alliance is paving the path to ubiquitous, high-performance private wireless networks. Learn more at www.ongoalliance.org OnGo Alliance and the OnGo logo are trademarks of OnGo Alliance.

