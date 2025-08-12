Wild rice season opens soon, but harvesters must ensure rice is ripe (published August 12, 2025)

As the Aug. 15 wild rice season opening date approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds harvesters that rice stands must be ripe before they can be legally harvested.

“The green rice law helps protect wild rice for future years by requiring people to wait until rice is ripe before harvesting,” said Ann Geisen, Minnesota DNR wildlife lake specialist. “People interested in harvesting need to know the regulations and can check out our website and newsletter for wild rice conditions this year, tips on harvesting and other important information to know before heading out.”

Harvesters are allowed to take ripe wild rice during the harvesting season that runs from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30, but Minnesota’s green rice law makes it illegal to harvest unripe or “green” rice, even within the dates of the harvest season. So, although rice beds might look like they are ready, ricers must make sure the grain is ripe and falling easily from the stalk before attempting to harvest it.

Harvesters are required to be licensed unless they are residents under 18 years of age and accompanied by a licensed harvester. Tribal band members who possess a valid Tribal identification card from a federally recognized Tribe located in Minnesota are deemed to have a license to harvest wild rice, and do not need the additional state wild rice harvesting license.

Harvesters also need to know where it may be unlawful for them to harvest wild rice, including national parks, national wildlife refuges and on American Indian reservations. Details about these restrictions and other regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR Wildlife staff compile a wild rice harvesting outlook report each year. The report will be available by Aug. 14 on the Minnesota DNR’s wild rice management webpage, along with license, regulation and safety information, and DNR contact information to call about local conditions.

Early reports from Minnesota DNR and Tribal biologists indicate highly variable conditions across central and northern Minnesota, with individual waters ranging from fair to great.

“Every year, DNR Wildlife staff remind harvesters of the importance of scouting waters before the season begins,” Geisen said. “This year scouting will be especially important to find sites with harvestable beds.”

Higher water levels on lakes and rivers means most rice stands should be accessible by canoe.

The Minnesota DNR sends out periodic newsletters about rice harvesting topics. People can sign up to receive the email newsletters on the Minnesota DNR homepage by finding the “Get email updates” box, entering an email address, and selecting the “Go” button. Then in the subscription list, check the box for “Wild rice harvesting.”

Since wild rice is ripening at the same time as Minnesota’s early waterfowl hunting seasons, over-water waterfowl hunters are urged to be aware of wild ricers nearby no matter where they hunt. Those who plan to hunt the early teal season on the Leech Lake, White Earth, or Mille Lacs reservations should be aware of hunting restrictions on or near wild rice waters. Important information about these restrictions is available on page 9 of the Waterfowl Hunting Regulations available on the Minnesota DNR website.