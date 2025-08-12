DNR’s Field to Forest Cost-Share Program helps landowners reforest Minnesota (published August 12, 2025)

Private landowners with open lands, such as former pastures or crop fields, can apply for financial assistance to plant trees through Minnesota DNR‘s Field to Forest Cost-Share Program.

This program aims to restore tree cover across Minnesota. Selected projects receive up to 75% cost-share reimbursement for tree planting expenses. After planting is completed in spring 2026, participating landowners will also receive a $500-per-acre incentive payment, in addition to the cost share to help with the cost of caring for the seedlings.

“Minnesota has lost more than 15 million acres of forest since European settlement, with most of that loss happening on privately owned lands,” said Jennifer Teegarden, DNR forestry incentives coordinator. “The Field to Forest Cost-Share Program helps restore some of these lost forests – and the environmental, economic and habitat benefits that forests provide to all – by helping with the cost of tree planting and care of the newly planted trees during the critical first five years of growth.”

Reforesting open lands offers landowners a powerful opportunity to improve the health and value of their property while contributing to a more resilient landscape. Planting trees can slow runoff, combat erosion, improve water retention and rebuild healthy soils. Forests also offer habitat for wildlife and improve resilience to drought and flooding. For private landowners, transforming open land to forests can also increase property value, offer future timber income and create recreational opportunities.

The Field to Forest Cost-Share Program is focused on tree plantings of 3 acres or more and is not intended for residential landscaping or planting in established forests. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Landowners participating in the program can purchase tree seedlings from either private nurseries or the Minnesota State Forest Nursery. The cost-share reimbursement for tree planting and incentive payment are provided after a forester has verified that the planting project has been completed.

Interested landowners should call or email their local DNR stewardship forester by Dec. 1 to apply. Selected projects will begin the following spring.

Funding for this program was provided through a grant from the U.S. Forest Service. Visit the DNR website for more information on DNR Forestry cost-share programs.