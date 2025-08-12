Water control structure project to begin at Grey Eagle WMA in Todd County (published August 12, 2025)

During the first week of September, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin a drawdown on the Upper Pool Impoundment at Grey Eagle Wildlife Management Area in Todd County. The drawdown is in preparation for construction of a new water control structure and dike improvements scheduled to begin this fall.

The construction will improve water level management capabilities to improve habitat for waterfowl and other wetland-dependent wildlife species. Water levels in the impoundment will remain low throughout construction, and construction activities will limit access to the upper pool throughout the waterfowl hunting season. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.

“The water control structure on the upper pool is already well beyond its expected lifespan,” said Beau Liddell, Little Falls area wildlife manager. “Replacing the structure and reshaping the dike will ensure the upper pool wetland habitat is sustained in the future.”

Funding for this project is provided by the Outdoor Heritage Fund, created in 2008 after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment, which increased sales tax by three-eighths of 1%. The Outdoor Heritage Fund receives one-third of those dollars, which may only be spent to restore, protect and enhance habitat for fish and wildlife.