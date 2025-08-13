Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Possessing a Narcotic, Possessing Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5004293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch         

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 8/9/25, 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Coventry

VIOLATION: Possession of a narcotic (Fentanyl), Possession of cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Barton                                                

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

ACCUSED: Manville Powers                                                

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of two unresponsive occupants in a motor vehicle near River Rd in the town of Coventry.  Upon arrival the occupants were identified as Barton and Powers, and indicators of drug activity were observed.

 

A subsequent search of both individuals and the vehicle located quantities of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and cocaine. Barton and Powers were issued citations to appear in court at a later date and released from the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/25     

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

