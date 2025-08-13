Derby Barracks/Possessing a Narcotic, Possessing Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5004293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/9/25, 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Coventry
VIOLATION: Possession of a narcotic (Fentanyl), Possession of cocaine
ACCUSED: Amanda Barton
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
ACCUSED: Manville Powers
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of two unresponsive occupants in a motor vehicle near River Rd in the town of Coventry. Upon arrival the occupants were identified as Barton and Powers, and indicators of drug activity were observed.
A subsequent search of both individuals and the vehicle located quantities of a substance believed to contain fentanyl and cocaine. Barton and Powers were issued citations to appear in court at a later date and released from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/7/25
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
