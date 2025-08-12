Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 12, 2025 Product Type: Medical Devices Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to potential safety and performance concerns Company Name: Max Mobility, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Speed Control Dial Component

Company Announcement

Max Mobility/Permobil has voluntarily expanded its recall of the SpeedControl Dial, a wired control option for the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device, due to safety and performance concerns. This voluntary action applies to all SpeedControl Dials manufactured and distributed between the dates of April 25, 2022 to July 08, 2025.

Relation to Existing/Prior Recall:

A Class I recall (Z-1116-2025, Z-1117-2025), RES # 96086 was originally initiated on December 20, 2024 to address a material change with the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) in SpeedControl Dials manufactured and distributed between the dates of August 17, 2023 and November 21, 2024. The recall was later expanded on March 28, 2025, and included all units manufactured and distributed from August 17, 2023 up to March 10, 2025. Max Mobility/Permobil received 781 complaints associated with PCBA design. Of these complaints, five (5) were for serious injuries, involving fractured or broken bones and a concussion. Information about prior recalls can be found using the following links:

Max Mobility / Permobil Issues Nationwide Recall of SmartDrive Speed Control Dial Due to the Motor Being Unresponsive to the User | FDA

Max Mobility / Permobil Expands Nationwide Recall of SmartDrive Speed Control Dial Due to the Motor Being Unresponsive to the User | FDA

This new expanded recall supersedes the previous recall and applies to all SpeedControl Dials in the market, including replacements received under the previous recall.

Reason for Expanded Voluntary Field Removal:

Through ongoing complaint monitoring and subsequent investigation, Max Mobility/Permobil identified a design issue with the SpeedControl Dial that may lead to unexpected behavior of the SmartDrive MX2+ motor. This design issue has been part of the SpeedControl Dial since it was first introduced to the market in April 2022 and impacts all SpeedControl Dials manufactured and distributed, which occurred between April 25, 2022 to July 08, 2025, if there is an intermittent electrical connection between the SpeedControl Dial and SmartDrive MX2+ motor, the following performance issues could occur:

Continued drive: The SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device fails to fully stop when the SpeedControl Dial is pressed inward.

The SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device fails to fully stop when the SpeedControl Dial is pressed inward. Involuntary movement: Unintended activation of the SmartDrive MX2+ motor without intentional user input to the SpeedControl Dial while the dial is at zero position and dial light is flashing in stand-by-mode.

Max Mobility/Permobil has identified 54 complaints that may be associated with this issue. Of these complaints, two (2) involve serious injuries related to bone fractures.

Risk to Health:

If an individual is using a Max Mobility/Permobil SpeedControl Dial to control their SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device and experiences one of the performance concerns identified above, they may experience continued drive and/or involuntary movement. Depending on the scenario, this could lead to minor and/or serious injuries. A minor injury, such as a cut, bruise, scrape, or general soreness, could occur if one of these scenarios occurs at a low overall speed. If a user is travelling at a fast rate of speed and one of these scenarios occurs, there is a potential for serious injury, such as a bone fracture.

There is also a potential risk associated with individuals who may be in close proximity to a user of a SpeedControl Dial if one of these performance failure scenarios were to occur, as the wheelchair powered by the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device could run or bump into another individual and/or roll over their toes or another extremity.

Affected Product:

All SpeedControl Dials are impacted by this issue. Specific part numbers associated with SpeedControl Dials are shown below:

Part Number MX2-3DCK MX2-3DC MX2-3DCMC

Actions Required if you are an End User:

Immediately discontinue use of the SpeedControl dial to reduce the likelihood of a potentially hazardous or harmful situation. Use an alternate method to control the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device. Alternate controls include: Please click here to visit our website for additional instructions.

Actions Required if you are a Distributor:

If you possess or distributed a SpeedControl Dial, please take the following actions immediately:

Since all SpeedControl Dials are impacted by this recall, remove SpeedControl Dials from your sellable / distribution inventory. Please click here to visit our website for additional instructions.

Actions planned by Max Mobility/Permobil to correct the problem:

Max Mobility/Permobil has suspended distribution of the SpeedControl Dial, and the SpeedControl Dial is no longer an available control option for the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device. However, the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device is not impacted by this recall and can still be used with alternative control options.

Max Mobility/Permobil will replace SpeedControl Dials with an alternate control. The wired SwitchControl can be ordered with a mono jack port to connect with an optional Buddy Button. The Buddy Button is a third-party accessory option, provided by through Permobil, which is a switch that provides further tactile feedback and is larger than our standard SwitchControl. The SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device can also be controlled via an App using a wearable device. Please visit our website click here to learn more about the available alternative control options for the SmartDrive MX2+ Power Assist Device. If users are unsure which controller is best for them, we recommend that users reach out to their SmartDrive provider and/or healthcare provider. https://hub.permobil.com/max-mobility/permobil-speedcontrol-dial-recall?hs_preview=pqVrhaIZ-192777234330. A notification will be sent to all customers starting on August 12, 2025.

Contact Information:

If you require assistance or have further inquiries regarding this voluntary recall, please communicate with our Technical Support Team at 615-257-2930 for technical assistance. For order inquiries, please contact Max Mobility/Permobil at 1-800-736-0925 ext. 6 or by email at sales.smartdrive@permobil.com. The Support Team is available Monday - Friday from 8:00 am CT to 5:00 pm CT.

Any adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s Medwatch Adverse Event Reporting program using one of the following options:

Max Mobility/Permobil is voluntarily issuing this expanded recall and removal of the SpeedControl Dial from the market, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified of this action.

Audra Watt, VP Marketing, Permobil Americas

Telephone: 800-736-0925 Email: US_Box_Press@permobil.com

