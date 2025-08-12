When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Cheese/Cheese Product

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Wegmans New York Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Rochester, N.Y. – Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, and various products containing this cheese, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected products were sold in the cheese department at all Wegmans stores located in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Affected items, sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025, include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, 8.8 OZ, UPC: 77890-53515 with best by dates of 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, 1 LB, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, 10 OZ, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, 13 OZ, UPC: 2-77645-00000-3

The cheese was supplied to Wegmans by Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia, who initiated a recall after the company was notified by their French supplier that three shipments they received may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported to Wegmans or its supplier, to date.

Wegmans has placed automated phone calls to alert customers who purchased these products using Shoppers Club.

Customers should not consume the products and return them to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, available daily from 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. EST.