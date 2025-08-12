Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,979 in the last 365 days.

Hours after Trump sends troops to D.C., trial over California deployment gets underway in S.F.

California’s lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating federal law by sending the state’s National Guard on a crime-fighting mission in Los Angeles went to trial Monday, hours after Trump took control of the police department in Washington, D.C., and sent 800 National Guard troops to assist them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hours after Trump sends troops to D.C., trial over California deployment gets underway in S.F.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more