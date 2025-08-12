Hours after Trump sends troops to D.C., trial over California deployment gets underway in S.F.

California’s lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of violating federal law by sending the state’s National Guard on a crime-fighting mission in Los Angeles went to trial Monday, hours after Trump took control of the police department in Washington, D.C., and sent 800 National Guard troops to assist them.

