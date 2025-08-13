RECORD-BREAKING NATM 2025 VENDOR CONFERENCE SIGNALS BOLD EXPANSION AND DATA-DRIVEN FUTURE

NATM 2025 Vendor Conference

This year’s conference proved that when we align data, insight, and relationships, we don’t just move the needle—we reshape the future of independent retail.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants Buying Corporation (NATM) closed out its most successful Vendor Conference in history, with the 2025 gathering selling out entirely and drawing over 400 attendees and more than 100 leading brands. Hosted at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star, the sold-out event offered four days of high-impact engagement, insight, and transformation—solidifying NATM’s growing influence and redefining how business is conducted within the buying group landscape.With $8.7 billion in annual buying power and 72% national market coverage, NATM’s 11 member retailers represent a powerful force in U.S. retail. These elite companies include: Abt, ABC Warehouse, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney’s, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey, Video Only, and Walt’s. Their reach and reputation continue to attract top-tier vendors such as LG, Samsung, Sony, Electrolux, and Xumo TV, all of whom participated in this year’s conference.“This year’s conference proved that when we align data, insight, and relationships, we don’t just move the needle—we reshape the future of independent retail,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM, now in his third year leading the organization.A Strategic Format Redefining Industry EngagementUnlike traditional trade shows, the NATM Vendor Conference is a carefully curated, invitation-only environment designed for strategic business conversations. The structure facilitates direct access to executive leadership from all 11 NATM member companies, enabling vendors to hold high-level, focused meetings that drive real results.From private one-on-one retailer meetings and CEO roundtables to the Vendor Showcase and Leadership Dinner, every touchpoint was built to deepen relationships and align on shared goals.A Must-Attend Event for the “Who’s Who” in RetailThe 2025 event brought together the most prestigious names in retail and manufacturing, reinforcing its reputation as a can’t-miss gathering."It’s incredibly well put together. To have the ability to meet with 11 different retailers in just a few days’ time is remarkable. We’re already looking forward to next year’s event,” said Jason Chambers, Head of Retail Sales & Partnerships, Xumo TV.Premium audio and outdoor grills were on full display at this year’s conference—showcasing NATM’s growing presence in these high-growth categories. Notably, Premium Audio Company (PAC), home to iconic brands such as Klipsch and Onkyo, joined as NATM’s first major audio partner—underscoring the organization’s commitment to innovation and expanding vendor opportunities.Beyond Buying: A Strategic Intelligence NetworkThis year’s conference also highlighted NATM’s transformation into a retail intelligence powerhouse. With the launch of four active, member-led committees focused on data sharing and vendor alignment, the organization is prioritizing long-term strategic value over short-term transactions.“We’re giving our members the ability to see around corners,” said Riddle. “When we aggregate data and collaborate, we uncover patterns that would be invisible to a single retailer.”Looking AheadAs NATM prepares for 2026, it is investing in real-time performance dashboards, category-specific summits, and expanded formats designed to unify members and partners around smarter growth strategies.“We’re not just a buying group anymore,” said Riddle. “We’re a strategic engine. And we’re just getting started.”For information on next year’s NATM Vendor Conference, visit www.natmvendor.com About NATMFounded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a premier buying cooperative of 11 elite independent retailers across appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding—now with a growing presence in premium audio and outdoor grills. NATM’s member companies include: Abt, ABC Warehouse, Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom, BrandsMart USA, Cowboy Maloney’s, Electronic Express, Nebraska Furniture Mart, P.C. Richard & Son, RC Willey, Video Only, and Walt’s. Through coordinated merchandising, proprietary analytics, and exclusive member events, NATM helps members and vendors unlock scalable growth. Learn more at www.natmvendor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.