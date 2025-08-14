Submit Release
Tax Network USA Joins 2025 Inc. 5000 After Resolving Over $120 Million in Tax Debt

Three-year surge in client demand drives nationwide tax relief firm to record growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Network USA has earned a place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognized for delivering measurable results in the highly specialized field of tax resolution. Over the past three years, the company has resolved more than 4,500 IRS and state tax cases, securing over $120 million in reduced tax liabilities for clients nationwide.

Founded in 2009, Tax Network USA has experienced rapid growth by focusing on targeted, results-driven services, including wage garnishment relief, audit defense, back tax negotiations, and penalty abatements. The company’s fully licensed team of tax attorneys, enrolled agents, and CPAs works directly with taxing authorities to negotiate favorable settlements and payment plans.

Tax Network USA’s growth has been supported by an expanded remote service model, enabling efficient case handling for clients in all 50 states. By integrating advanced case management technology with personalized client support, the company has maintained high satisfaction rates while managing a larger caseload than ever before.

