Metal Supply - Yarde Introduces Faster Metal Cutting and Processing Services in Fraser, MI

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Supply – Yarde today announced the launch of significantly enhanced metal cutting and processing services at its Fraser, Michigan facility. This investment brings state-of-the-art equipment, improved workflow efficiencies, and increased production capacity. With better processing capabilities, Metal Supply – Yarde is set to provide precision-cut metals and advanced solutions at unprecedented speeds.

The upgrade is aimed to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers, builders, and industrial operations in a competitive market where lead times can directly impact project success. With industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy requiring high-quality materials delivered on tight schedules, these enhanced capabilities give Metal Supply – Yarde a strong advantage.

Metal Supply – Yarde, which operates the Fraser location, is responding to rising demand for faster and more precise metal processing. The facility now features advanced laser cutting systems, high-pressure waterjet machines, plasma and HD plasma cutters, and upgraded sawing technology. These upgraded systems allow for a wider range of metals, shapes, and thicknesses to be processed with exceptional precision. The result is a seamless combination of speed, quality, and reliability for customers who need to keep their operations moving.

“By expanding our processing capabilities in Fraser, we are reinforcing our commitment to meeting customers’ tight timelines without sacrificing quality,” said a company representative. “Yarde Metals understands the critical importance of speed and accuracy in today’s industrial landscape, and this enhancement directly addresses those needs.”

Meeting the Needs of a Demanding Market

Metal Supply – Yarde’s Fraser facility now offers an expanded suite of services, including cut-to-length sheet and plate, precision sawing, shearing, ring fabrication, duplex milling, and lathe turning. The addition of advanced waterjet and laser systems makes it possible to handle intricate designs and bulk production runs with faster lead times.

These capabilities are backed by improved scheduling systems and dedicated processing teams, ensuring jobs are completed on time—even during peak demand periods. The company’s strategic location in Fraser also allows for quick delivery to customers in the Detroit metro area and surrounding manufacturing hubs.

“We recognize that in many industries, production schedules are non-negotiable,” the spokesperson added. “When our clients need processed materials, they don’t have the luxury of waiting weeks. These upgrades mean we can say ‘yes’ to more urgent requests and deliver exactly what’s needed, when it’s needed.”

Technology, Efficiency, and Quality Assurance

The enhanced services are complemented by Metal Supply – Yarde’s ongoing investment in operational technology. Customers benefit from real-time order tracking, precision cutting to exact tolerances, and custom packaging designed to protect high-value materials during transport.

Metal Supply – Yarde maintains rigorous quality standards, holding ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev D certifications. This highlights their dedication to ensuring every order meets the exact specifications and regulatory requirements of industries where precision is critical.

In addition, several new machines in the Fraser facility feature energy-efficient designs, supporting the company’s commitment to sustainability. Reduced energy consumption, advanced material nesting for minimal waste, and optimized logistics routes contribute to both cost savings and environmental responsibility.

Strengthening Local Industry and Community

The expansion of the Fraser facility is also a win for the local economy. Metal Supply – Yarde’s investment has created new skilled positions, from machine operators to quality control specialists, while supporting local suppliers and contractors during the upgrade process. The move underscores the company’s dedication not only to its customers but also to the communities where it operates.

“Fraser is a vibrant industrial hub, and we’re proud to play a role in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities,” the representative noted. “This expansion positions Yarde Metals as a reliable, long-term partner for businesses in Michigan and beyond.”



About Metal Supply – Yarde

Metal Supply – Yarde, operating under the Yarde Metals brand, is a leading distributor and processor of aluminum, stainless steel, carbon steel, and brass, serving clients across multiple industries. With an extensive inventory, cutting-edge processing capabilities, and strategically located service centers, the company delivers both standard and custom metal solutions with speed and precision. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Southington, Connecticut, Yarde Metals employs approximately 600 associates across its network of service centers and satellite facilities. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100 Rev D certified and remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility.

