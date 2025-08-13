Award-Winning Agency Recognized for Rapid Growth, Innovation in Media Relations, and Leadership in Public Relations Strategy

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Public Relations , a leading media relations agency and one of the best PR firms for thought leadership, crisis communications, and startup growth, has officially been named in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights Otter PR’s remarkable growth, unwavering commitment to excellence in earned media, and industry leadership as a top PR firm in America.“In an era defined by volatility and innovation, making the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a powerful validation of our team's relentless pursuit of results,” says Scott Bartnick, co-founder of Otter PR and a nationally recognized PR expert. “We’re proud to be a two-time Inc. 5000 recipient and continue leading the way in public relations strategy, media placement, and client success.”Founded in 2020, Otter PR has rapidly scaled to become an award-winning PR agency known for delivering impactful results in media coverage, executive visibility, and reputation management. The agency has garnered national attention for placing clients in top-tier outlets, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc., TechCrunch, and The New York Times, consistently earning its reputation as one of the fastest-growing PR firms and a go-to PR firm for startups and entrepreneurs.With a client portfolio spanning tech, healthcare, finance, entrepreneurship, blockchain, and dozens of other industries and niches, Otter PR specializes in thought leadership development, crisis communications, and AI-driven PR analytics, helping brands navigate a competitive media landscape with precision and strategy. Otter PR works with a vast range of clients, with notable campaigns for reputable names such as Mary Peltola, Mike Mandell (aka “Law By Mike”), and Wajax, highlighting how the firm's media placement experts have helped clients scale by transforming executive visibility into tangible, bottom-line growth.This year’s Inc. 5000 list reflects a resilient class of companies that have successfully weathered economic uncertainty and continued to grow amid shifting market demands. Otter PR’s inclusion reinforces its stature as a rapid-growth public relations agency and a crisis and media strategy firm that adapts and innovates alongside its clients.Looking ahead, Otter PR is expanding its capabilities with AI and large language model (LLM) tools to further enhance storytelling, campaign efficiency, and media targeting, solidifying its role as a future-focused, data-smart PR firm on the Inc. 5000 list.About Otter PROtter PR is an earned media PR leader and press coverage specialist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. With a growing global team of media strategists, former journalists, and brand storytellers, Otter PR helps clients elevate their reputations, expand visibility, and build credibility in competitive industries. Recognized as a top PR firm in America, Otter PR offers public relations services for startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprise brands alike.To learn more, visit www.otterpr.com

