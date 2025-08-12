Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,016 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,972 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2004488

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 at approximately 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robinson Rd, Warren, Vermont

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: George Morris                                           

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Haley Robinson

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/12/2025 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an individual with a gunshot wound at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vermont. Troopers responded to the hospital and made contact with the victim, Haley Robinson. Investigation determined that George Morris was handling a firearm in a reckless manner, leading to the firearm discharging and striking Robinson in the leg. Morris was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N 

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more