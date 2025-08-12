Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
CASE#: 25B2004488
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 at approximately 2025 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Robinson Rd, Warren, Vermont
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: George Morris
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
VICTIM: Haley Robinson
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/12/2025 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an individual with a gunshot wound at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vermont. Troopers responded to the hospital and made contact with the victim, Haley Robinson. Investigation determined that George Morris was handling a firearm in a reckless manner, leading to the firearm discharging and striking Robinson in the leg. Morris was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
