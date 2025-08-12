Royalton Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2004488

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2025 at approximately 2025 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Robinson Rd, Warren, Vermont

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: George Morris

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

VICTIM: Haley Robinson

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/12/2025 at approximately 2025 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of an individual with a gunshot wound at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, Vermont. Troopers responded to the hospital and made contact with the victim, Haley Robinson. Investigation determined that George Morris was handling a firearm in a reckless manner, leading to the firearm discharging and striking Robinson in the leg. Morris was issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

