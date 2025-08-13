FIntegrate and DCI Announce Agreement to Support Legacy Data Management During Core Conversions

Partnership provides DCI community banks with FusionLRS, the industry's leading Image and Data Conversion system

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIntegrate Technology , a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration, today announced a strategic agreement with DCI, the privately-owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and fintech processing solutions for community banks nationwide.The new agreement enables DCI to offer FusionLRS to its community bank clients enabling an efficient and seamless method of migrating their legacy check images, statements, documents and other data out of the system they are converting away from during a core conversion or M&A. With the banking industry potentially on the verge of a major core conversion wave as contracts expire, this partnership provides timely relief for institutions seeking alternatives to costly traditional data conversion methods. According to American Bankers Associations’ recent core platform survey, 19% of surveyed banks are likely to convert at their next renewal date, and even more (47%) are dissatisfied with their current core system.Designed for financial institutions of all sizes, FusionLRS is the industry's foremost Image and Data Conversion system to efficiently and cost-effectively convert all types of check images, documents, statements, reports, and other types of financial system archives away from the legacy system and into the new platform or into the FusionLRS browser.Built by data conversion pioneers with over 25 years of experience helping more than 5,000 FI’s with their data conversion needs, FusionLRS provides a browser-based data migration and research system that allows financial institutions to convert only necessary images and data to new systems while quickly migrating all other data into the FusionLRS archive. This approach eliminates expensive and time-consuming traditional data conversion mapping and loading methods that often complicate core transitions and mergers. With FIntegrate's solution, financial institutions can maintain access to all historical data without requiring full migration or complex data mapping processes.“We’re excited to work with FIntegrate to offer community banks a cost-effective, timely and accessible alternative for migrating their legacy data during a core conversion or merger,” said Sarah Fankhauser, President and CEO of DCI. “DCI is no stranger to partnering with banks – even those using a different core – to provide them the custom support they need for achieving the best outcomes for their institution.”DCI continues to experience strong growth and market demand as community banks increasingly seek reliable technology partners for their core banking needs. When financial institutions face transitions or seek alternatives to their current systems, DCI consistently responds by meeting banks where they need support most. DCI's proven track record and consultative approach positions the company to capitalize on conversion activity while delivering the reliable partnership that community financial institutions require during critical technology transitions.DCI clients will now benefit from the FusionLRS solution, including:• Cost Savings: Reduces data conversion costs and time by up to 70% compared to traditional methods.• Risk Mitigation: Identifies and resolves image and data issues in advance with little or no data mapping or reindexing required.• Increased Efficiency: Using our 25 years of data conversion experience and the latest technology available, FIntegrate provides timely and accurate data conversion formatted for loading into the new system or into the FusionLRS browser for low-cost long-term data access.• Centralized Management: Enables legacy data research in-house without full conversion processes timelines and headache."Core conversions represent enormous investments and challenges for financial institutions," said Kris Bishop, CEO of FIntegrate Technology. "Through our long-standing relationship with DCI and our experience supporting conversions for over 5,000 banks and credit unions over the past 25 years, we understand these challenges intimately. Our partnership with DCI allows community banks to implement a more efficient approach to legacy data management during these transitions, significantly reducing both costs and implementation time while ensuring they maintain full access to their historical data. We're known for our superior customer service and support, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to helping financial institutions navigate these complex transitions successfully."While the average financial institution undergoes a system conversion once every 8.5 years, FIntegrate staff has managed as many as 300 conversions in a single year during the heigh of the M&A and data conversion boom. The company has supported thousands of financial institutions across more than two decades and has successfully converted more than 600 different image and data systems used by all size banks and credit unions.About FIntegrate TechnologyFIntegrate Technology is a leading provider of innovative software that addresses the critical need for automation in credit and collections management, dispute management, and data migration. FIntegrate’s FusionCRS for collection & recovery and FusionDMS for dispute management automates time-consuming processes, helping to reduce fraud and operating costs by up to 80% and improve compliance and reporting. The company’s FusionLRS is the industry’s foremost Image and Data Conversion system to efficiently and cost-effectively convert all types of check images, documents, statements, reports, and other types of financial system archives. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, FIntegrate is trusted by banks and credit unions of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.fintegratetech.com About DCIDCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360core banking software, plus iCoreGOdigital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide. We’re privately owned by our community bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI offers private ATM network/card management, FrontLine teller software, custom data analytics, risk/vendor management, and more. And, by providing digital and Fintech deliverables that integrate with any system – even those of our competitors – we offer unique partnerships to both existing and prospective customers. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.

