Mayor Wu and the City of Boston Celebrate New Commuter Ferry Connecting North Station to South Boston Waterfront

Mayor Michelle Wu today celebrated the opening of a new commuter ferry stop at Pier 10 in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park. The new stop connects the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in South Boston Waterfront to Fan Pier and North Station. Establishing this new commuter water shuttle through the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority and the Seaport Transportation Management Association (TMA) will improve access and increase public transportation options to the South Boston Waterfront. This announcement builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a city for everyone, the administration’s ongoing efforts to better connect Boston’s communities, and the City’s recent groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art EMS station in the South Boston Waterfront.

“Expanding water transportation will boost economic activity and also provide important commuter alternatives that can ease traffic,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This new commuter ferry stop at Pier 10 in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park builds on our administration’s efforts to give residents more options to get around safely while making significant investments that better connect our communities. I’m grateful to all of our public and private partners for their leadership in stepping up to get this transformative project done.”

"This new ferry stop on public land is critical to expanding public transportation options for those traveling in and out of the Seaport," said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. "Improving water transit in our city is something we have worked on for more than two decades, and I look forward to finding more opportunities to expand this network in the years to come. Thank you to our public and private partners for collaborating with us to deliver this public benefit.”

The $2.5 million construction cost was funded by the City of Boston through its five-year capital plan and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA). MassDOT awarded the Seaport TMA a grant which will help support the first two years of service. Additional funding for the service will come from annual contributions from Jamestown Properties, Related Beal, The Davis Companies, Beacon Capital Partners, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

“I’m thrilled to see this new commuter ferry become a reality,” said Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of Seaport Transportation Management Association (TMA). “The City of Boston’s investment in a purpose-built dock, the Marine Park businesses that stepped up to fund day-to-day operations, and MassDOT’s grant support show how public and private partners can move quickly when they share a common goal. Collaboration like this is the Seaport’s calling card—it’s how we turn ideas into public resources that make getting to work easier for everyone.”

"The new ferry stop at Pier 10 in the Flynn Marine Park is a gateway to opportunity — it will boost ridership, improve access, and shine a spotlight on all of the amenities that the South Boston Waterfront has to offer," said Marcel Vernon, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. "The landing will not only act as an additional connection to the waterfront, but also to the many diverse businesses, attractions and experiences that make the neighborhood such an integral part of the city."

“Among the state’s treasures are its harbors and coastline and the Healey-Driscoll administration is all in when steps are taken to build a more robust water transportation system,” said Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Secretary and CEO of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). “The new dock at Pier 10 and the new ferry routes between North Station and the Seaport will enhance travel options, heighten awareness about the convenience of water transportation, and support economic and climate-friendly goals.”

Past planning efforts through the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park Masterplan identified the need and viability of Pier 10 for water transportation to North Station. The addition of water transportation at this location, in addition to other multimodal investments, will reduce the reliance on vehicle travel as the Marine Park continues to grow and evolve.

“The Pier 10 ferry service has been a great attribute to our employees’ commuting options to and from the Marine Park,” said Chuck Pappalardo, VP of Global Operations and Real Estate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. “The service offers convenient and consistent scheduling to and from North Station without the impact of challenging traffic patterns in the Seaport area. A big thanks to both the Seaport TMA and the City of Boston for making this a reality.”

“When Jamestown acquired the Innovation and Design Building in 2013, supporting improved transportation access for the Marine Park and the Seaport District became a key focus for us,” said Dana Griffin, Director of Northeast and West Coast Regional Lead, Asset Management at Jamestown. “The Pier 10 ferry stop is a great example of what can be achieved through public-private partnerships and is the result of years of collaboration to better connect this growing neighborhood. We’re proud to have supported this effort and grateful to the City of Boston and the Seaport TMA for bringing this valuable resource to the community.”

"Davis and our tenants at 88 Black Falcon Pier are grateful to the leadership at the City of Boston and the Seaport Transportation Management Association for their ongoing support and management of the new dock at Pier 10,” said Duncan Gilkey, Senior Vice President and Director of Leasing at Davis. “The new ferry service at the end of Black Falcon and Drydock Avenues will greatly enhance neighborhood accessibility and give our tenants, their employees and visitors a fast and efficient way to travel to and from Lovejoy Wharf near North Station, the Seaport’s Fan Pier and the Eastern Seaport neighborhood.”

“This new ferry line in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park is a critical step toward ensuring equal public transportation access for those who work and live in the South Boston Waterfront,” said City Councilor Ed Flynn. “By expanding transit options, the service strengthens connectivity between neighborhoods and supports the continued growth of a vibrant, accessible waterfront community.”

“Today’s opening of a new commuter ferry stop in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park will increase transit options for accessing the South Boston Waterfront,” said State Representative David Biele. “I appreciate the collective efforts by our partners in government to improve transit options for the peninsula by utilizing water service.”

Construction finished in May and the Pier 10 water shuttle began operations in June. The ferry operates Monday through Friday year-round during the morning and evening commutes for $5 per ticket. Employees and tenants of the funding companies can use the service for free.