Ora Streaming Expands Global Footprint, Debuts Fully Managed Private CDN in EMEA for Streaming Platforms

Ora Streaming Debuts Fully Managed Private CDN in EMEA

Ora Streaming brings purpose-built, high-performance content delivery to broadcasters, OTT providers, and digital media companies across EMEA.

Ora enables streaming platforms to regain control over their delivery stack, optimize expenses, and meet local regulatory demands with confidence.” — Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora and Co-founder of Varnish Software

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ora Streaming, a cutting-edge private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software in strategic alliance with Intel, today announced its official launch in the EMEA region. This expansion brings Ora's purpose-built, high-performance content delivery platform to broadcasters, OTT providers, and digital media companies across EMEA, offering unparalleled control, predictability, and edge innovation for modern video streaming.Designed to meet the evolving demands of the streaming market, Ora Streaming addresses the unique challenges faced by platforms in EMEA, including diverse regional scalability needs, stringent cost controls, and complex compliance requirements. By combining dedicated infrastructure and predictable OpEx pricing without egress or overage fees, Ora empowers streaming services with unmatched performance and operational control."The EMEA streaming market presents distinct challenges, particularly around managing costs, navigating regional compliance, and ensuring data sovereignty," said Lars Larsson, CEO of Ora Streaming and Co-founder of Varnish Software. "Ora brings a globally proven solution that directly addresses these needs, enabling streaming platforms to regain control over their delivery stack, optimize expenses, and meet local regulatory demands with confidence. Our presence at IBC underscores our commitment to supporting the region's media and entertainment industry."Ora is powered by Varnish Enterprise and optimized for Intel Xeon 6 processors, ensuring industry-leading throughput (up to 1.5 Tbps per server) and energy efficiency (1.4 Gbps/Watt). This powerful foundation allows Ora to deliver a new kind of content delivery service, featuring:- Rapid deployment with support for hybrid cloud, containers, and regional PoPs across EMEA.- OpEx-based pricing with no egress, traffic, or overage fees, providing transparent and predictable costs.- Dedicated infrastructure with cache sharding and persistent disk-based caching.- Persistent edge caching and edge compute, enabling services like real-time personalization directly at the network edge.Ora fills a critical market gap by offering a fully managed private CDN that removes the typical burdens of DIY deployments or fragmented software stacks. It eliminates CapEx, simplifies operations, and delivers exceptional performance without compromise, making it an ideal choice for large to mid-sized broadcasters, OTT providers, and ad-supported platforms seeking multi-terabit scale and enterprise-grade quality of service.Availability: Ora is offered as an exclusive, fully managed private CDN and Edge Delivery service to select customers and is available now across the EMEA region. To request a tailored demo or speak with the Ora team, visit OraStreaming.com Meet the Varnish team at IBC2025 : Attendees of IBC2025 are invited to experience Ora Streaming firsthand at Hall 5 - Booth 5.A33. Our engineers and product leads will be on-site to discuss caching, delivery, and edge compute, from high-level strategy to low-level architecture.About Ora Streaming: Ora is a fully managed private CDN-as-a-service developed by Varnish Software. Built for streaming-first platforms, Ora delivers high-performance, transparent video delivery infrastructure with integrated edge compute capabilities, persistent caching, and fixed, predictable pricing.About Varnish Software: Varnish Software is a global leader in high-performance caching and content delivery. Trusted by leading streaming services and enterprises worldwide, Varnish optimizes the delivery of digital content, APIs, and applications. Its customizable platform empowers businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences across video, web, and cloud environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.