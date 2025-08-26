Children’s Rights Strengthens Remote Leadership and Accountability Through Insights Discovery Session with Creter Group

National nonprofit gains tools for clearer communication, stronger collaboration, and greater accountability in service of its mission.

Learning how best to communicate with each other to strengthen our teamwork can only benefit us in delivering the results for children that we achieve.” — Susan Reeves, Director of Talent & Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Rights (childrensrights.org), a national advocacy organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families impacted by government systems, has strengthened its leadership team’s communication and accountability through a tailored Insights Discovery session facilitated by Christine Creter, founder of Creter Group (cretergroup.com).Selected as one of five nonprofits to receive a complimentary session in celebration of Creter Group’s 20th anniversary, Children’s Rights approached the program with a clear goal: enhance how its executive team supports one another and leads the organization’s diverse staff and partners.Operating remotely and managing high-stakes projects that involve both internal staff and external counsel, the team faces constant shifts in dynamics and priorities. This makes effective communication and adaptability critical to delivering results for children.Identifying Strengths and GapsThrough the Insights Discovery Personal Profile and Team Insights Wheel, Creter guided the group in exploring individual and collective communication preferences. The team recognized key strengths, including strong motivators who inspire with enthusiasm, team members attentive to detail, and a shared commitment to inclusion and organizational well-being.The analysis also revealed a possible collective gap in traits tied to decisiveness, directness, and outcome focus. This aligned with the team’s own observations about hesitancy in addressing tough conversations, setting deadlines, or communicating expectations clearly.Practical Shifts for Lasting ChangeThe session focused on actionable strategies for adapting communication styles to fit different situations, particularly in a remote setting. Leaders practiced ways to set clear expectations, engage in constructive feedback, and flex into less natural behaviors when needed, all while staying authentic.“These shifts aren’t about pretending to be someone else,” said Christine Creter. “They’re about choosing the communication approach that meets the needs of the moment, which is essential for leadership teams that operate across changing groups and priorities.”A Stronger Foundation for ImpactBy the end of the session, the team had developed a shared language and actionable tools for immediate use.“Christine was a wonderfully engaging facilitator, and our executive leadership team enjoyed the experience of getting to know each other on a deeper level,” said Susan Reeves, Director of Talent & Operations at Children’s Rights. “Learning how best to communicate with each other to strengthen our teamwork can only benefit us in delivering the results for children that we achieve.”For Children’s Rights, where success means holding governments accountable and improving systems for children, strengthening leadership communication is a step toward better outcomes for those they serve.About Children’s RightsChildren’s Rights is a national advocacy organization working to improve the lives of children and families impacted by child welfare, juvenile legal, immigration, and other government systems. Their team uses legal action and policy reform to hold governments accountable for keeping kids safe and ensuring access to services vital to their well-being.About Creter GroupCreter Group is a woman-owned learning and development company that helps organizations build stronger teams, foster innovation, and achieve measurable results. Creter Group works across sectors—from nonprofits to healthcare to tech—to support organizations in navigating change, aligning teams, and developing stronger communication habits. In 2025, the firm celebrated its 20th anniversary by providing complimentary training to five nonprofit organizations. Learn more at cretergroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.